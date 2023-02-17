Cyprus-Greece 2023 Ferry Boat Schedule Will Be Posted in March

Society

After a successful re-beginning in 2022, the Cyprus to Greece ferry boat will run again in 2023 with the schedule due to be announced by the beginning of March, Deputy Shipping Minister Vasilis Demetriades said.

The boat is expected to start operation again in May or June and will through September with a chance that the ports of call may change but it hasn’t been set yet, said The Cyprus Mail.

Demetriades said that the company managing the ferry is seeing keen interest again and will publish the schedule soon so that travelers between the countries can plan their holidays around it.

He told Alpha TV that the prices will likely stay the same or could go up just a few euros depending on the ports. In the first season the vessel carried some 7,500 people who didn’t want to fly, and took 2,500 cars.

Officials have said that it proved particularly popular with students who sought to take or bring back more belongings from abroad as it is cheaper and easier than via airplane, said the paper, although a lot longer trip.

It’s also proved invaluable to those afraid of flying and who don’t mind taking their time getting between the countries, the operation resuming again after 21 years after it was stopped after proving unprofitable.

Passengers didn’t mind the 30-hour voyage for the inaugural year although it stopped sailing in the middle of September in 2022, no explanation given why it didn’t continue until deeper into the summer or early autumn.