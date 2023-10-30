Cyprus Girds for Syrian Refugees Coming from Lebanon, Wants EU Aid

Society

FILE - A Syria man, right, who lives in Cyprus, meets with his relatives after they arrived at a refugees camp at Kokkinotrimithia outside of the capital Nicosia, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

NICOSIA – At the same time there’s worry that Israel’s war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip will see Palestinians fleeing – and Israels wanting to get away during the conflict – Cyprus is expecting more Syrians coming through Lebanon.

In one week, 458 Syrians came from Lebanon – which Cyprus advised isn’t safe and warned against its citizens traveling there – and were taken to the crowded Pournara reception center outside the capital Nicosia.

Interior minister Constantinos Ioannou said the ability of the country, that’s a member of the European Union, to deal with the numbers is being strained and that the situation could get worse, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP).

He said the possible involvement of Hezbollah in Lebanon in Israel’s war with Hamas and Israeli troops going into Gaza had weakened Lebanon’s efforts to monitor its territorial waters and prevent unlawful departures.

Interior Ministry official Loizos Hadjivasiliou said the Pournara center was now full, and an emergency plan had been activated to handle an increase in migrant arrivals because of the Israel-Hamas war, including seeking EU aid.

“Additional tents have been requested in case our capabilities are exceeded,” he told the semi-government Cyprus News Agency, mainly Syrians coming by boat from that country and through Lebanon, only 105 miles from Cyprus.

Interior Ministry figures show 11,961 asylum applications between March and August 2022, and that the number dropped to 5,866 in the same period in 2023 with Cyprus complaining it’s a prime destination for refugees.

Asylum seekers make up 6 percent of the island’s population of 915,000 on the Greek-Cypriot side. That’s a record across the 27 member states and the United Nations refugee agency said there are 26,995 wanting sanctuary.