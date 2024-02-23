x

February 23, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Politics

Cyprus’ Former President Anastasiades Probed Over Corruption Claims

February 23, 2024
By The National Herald
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΚΥΠΡΟ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades (Photo by Dimitris Papamitsos /EUROKINISSI)

NICOSIA – Cyprus’ Ex-President Anastasiades is being probed by the country’s anti-corruption agency over allegations made by a journalist in a book about favoritism said shown a Russian oligarch and allegedly accepting money from a late Greek ship owner.

The assertions were made by Makarios Drousiotis in a book called Mafia State which said Anastasiades flew in planes chartered by billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev in exchange for harassing his wife Elena during their divorce. Rybolovleva was arrested in Cyprus in 2014 on trumped-up charges related to the alleged theft of a diamond ring that turned out to be a gift from her husband when they were still on good terms, said the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Network OCCRP.

https://www.occrp.org/en/daily/18488-cyprus-to-probe-graft-allegations-against-former-president-nicos-anastasiades

The writer also accused Anastasiades of appropriating the lion’s share of a 500,000 euros ($541,422) donation to his party by a Greek ship owner. The money ultimately originated from the now-late Greek banker Andreas Vgenopoulos and was contributed shortly before the 2008 Presidential election. Drousiotis also claimed that the former president was behind a spyware attack against him. Anastasiades denied all allegations.

The claims from the book will now be probed, the Independent Authority Against Corruption said in a statement on its website, noting it appointed Australian national Gabrielle McIntyre, a legal expert in international criminal law, as the head of the investigation team.

Haris Boyiadjis, who chairs the Independent Authority Against Corruption, said in an interview in December that the body would study the findings of the team before forwarding the case to the island’s attorney-General, an Anastasiades appointee, who has the last word in opening criminal proceedings.

In a statement, Anastasiades, who left office in February 2023, welcomed  McIntyre’s appointment and “the launch of an investigation into the false and unfounded allegations and reproduced fiction that I was involved in corrupt practices.”

Four police officers have sued Drousiotis and requested his book be withdrawn, with chapters mentioning them removed before distribution can resume.

Anastasiades, through his lawyers, also threatened legal action unless the book is withdrawn, emphasizing that the decision is not aimed at “intimidating” Drousiotis, who served as one of his advisors from March 2013 to October 2014.“The only thing (Drousiotis) should be fearing is the truth,” he said.

RELATED

Society
Cyprus Anti-Racist Group Decries Attack Against Turkish-Cypriots

NICOSIA - A Cypriot anti-racist organization, Far Right Watch Cy denounced what it said was an attack against Turkish-Cypriots by a group of Greek-Cypriots and warned it could lead to retaliation and further tension on the island.

Economy
Capital Link’s 7th Annual Cyprus Shipping Forum in Limassol on February 27
Society
Cypriot Court Tosses Suits Over Bank Customer Accounts Confiscated

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Jimmy Carter Becomes First Living Ex-President with Official White House Christmas Ornament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter has another distinction to his name.

A few days ago, for the third time in a row, the United States exercised its veto to block a resolution of the United Nations Security Council calling for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip.

NEW YORK – A Long Island mother was sentenced to at least 22 years in prison Wednesday for the drunk driving crash that killed NYPD Det.

NEW YORK – A complaint of unjustified use of force while on duty has been filed against a Greek-American, Lt.

BOSTON – The 47th consecutive Folk Dance Festival (FDF) of the Metropolis of San Francisco, was recently held in the city of Anaheim, CA.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.