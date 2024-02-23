Cyprus’ Former President Anastasiades Probed Over Corruption Claims

Politics

NICOSIA – Cyprus’ Ex-President Anastasiades is being probed by the country’s anti-corruption agency over allegations made by a journalist in a book about favoritism said shown a Russian oligarch and allegedly accepting money from a late Greek ship owner.

The assertions were made by Makarios Drousiotis in a book called Mafia State which said Anastasiades flew in planes chartered by billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev in exchange for harassing his wife Elena during their divorce. Rybolovleva was arrested in Cyprus in 2014 on trumped-up charges related to the alleged theft of a diamond ring that turned out to be a gift from her husband when they were still on good terms, said the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Network OCCRP.

The writer also accused Anastasiades of appropriating the lion’s share of a 500,000 euros ($541,422) donation to his party by a Greek ship owner. The money ultimately originated from the now-late Greek banker Andreas Vgenopoulos and was contributed shortly before the 2008 Presidential election. Drousiotis also claimed that the former president was behind a spyware attack against him. Anastasiades denied all allegations.

The claims from the book will now be probed, the Independent Authority Against Corruption said in a statement on its website, noting it appointed Australian national Gabrielle McIntyre, a legal expert in international criminal law, as the head of the investigation team.

Haris Boyiadjis, who chairs the Independent Authority Against Corruption, said in an interview in December that the body would study the findings of the team before forwarding the case to the island’s attorney-General, an Anastasiades appointee, who has the last word in opening criminal proceedings.

In a statement, Anastasiades, who left office in February 2023, welcomed McIntyre’s appointment and “the launch of an investigation into the false and unfounded allegations and reproduced fiction that I was involved in corrupt practices.”

Four police officers have sued Drousiotis and requested his book be withdrawn, with chapters mentioning them removed before distribution can resume.

Anastasiades, through his lawyers, also threatened legal action unless the book is withdrawn, emphasizing that the decision is not aimed at “intimidating” Drousiotis, who served as one of his advisors from March 2013 to October 2014.“The only thing (Drousiotis) should be fearing is the truth,” he said.