Cyprus Foreign Minister to Attend PSEKA Cyprus Conference in Washington, DC TNH Staff

Politics

Left to right: PSEKA President Philip Christopher, Cyprus Ambassador Marios Lysiotis, Congressman Chris Pappas, Cyprus Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, Mike Manatos, and AHEPA Board Chair Nick Karacostas at a previous PSEKA Conference in Washington, DC. (Photo: Courtesy of PSEKA)

NEW YORK – The International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) is taking the fight for Cyprus to Washington, DC, and commemorating the 50th dark anniversary of the illegal invasion and occupation during the 39th Annual PSEKA Cyprus Conference in Washington, DC, June 11-13.

Cyprus Foreign Minister Dr. Constantinos Kombos will join the over 100 Greek-American and Cypriot-American leaders from across the country attending the Conference. Participants will again be meeting with over 40 top-level officials who formulate U.S. policy toward Cyprus, Turkey, and Greece in the U.S. Congress, the White House, and State Department.

Meetings will begin on Tuesday, June 11, 11 AM, at the Willard InterContinental Hotel with a strategy session with Cyprus Foreign Minister Dr. Kombos and end with a lunch on Thursday, June 14.

New highlights planned for this special year include a meeting at the White House complex, a candlelight vigil on the steps of the U.S. Congress, and an opening reception in the U.S. Congress.

Register for the conference online: https://shorturl.at/wDGIP.

To secure one of the reduced-rate rooms at the Willard call 800-424-6835 and ask to secure a room under the PSEKA Conference block.

At the Marriott click here: https://tinyurl.com/jz2x2h9f.

As in previous years, the conference will be hosted by the International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) and will involve the participation of the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO) , the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA), the American Hellenic Institute (AHI), the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC), Hellenic American National Council (HANC), the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the Coordinated Effort of Hellenes (CEH).

The 39th Annual PSEKA Cyprus Conference

Tuesday, June 11, 2 PM depart hotel for White House briefing, 3 PM White House Briefing, 4:45 PM Depart Hotel for Capitol Hill, 5:30 PM Reception on Capitol Hill with Members of Congress, 7:30 PM Press Conference in front of U.S. Capitol Building, 8 PM Candlelight Vigil on steps of U.S. Capitol Building.

Wednesday, June 12, 8:30-11:30 AM Breakfast and meetings with Members of Congress, 1-3 PM Lunch and meetings with Senators, 6 PM Cocktails, 7 PM Conference Banquet at the Willard.

Thursday, June 13, 8:30 AM Breakfast at the Willard, 10 AM Meetings at White House Complex, 12 PM Closing Lunch at the Willard.