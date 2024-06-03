Cyprus Foreign Minister Pushes Two-State Solution for Palestinians

Politics

FILE - Cyprus foreign minister Constantinos Kombos talks to the media during a press conference after a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto at the foreign house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Szijjarto is in Cyprus on a working visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – As Cyprus has rejected a demand by the occupied Turkish-Cypriot side for permanent partition and two states, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said it’s the only answer to end the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

He told the Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram ahead of a two-day visit to Egypt that the Greek-Cypriot government that’s a member of the European Union is “unequivocally against” displacing Palestinians.

He pointed out that as Spain, Norway and Ireland are moving to recognize a separate Palestinian state that Cyprus has done so since 1988, with Greece supporting Israel in its hunt for terrorists who killed 1200 Israelis in raids. “Cyprus rejects in absolute terms the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza,” he said, adding that “anyone who states otherwise is deliberately ignoring the historical reality of Cyprus, which, for reasons obvious to everyone, would be the last country in the world which would contribute in any way to the displacement of even one Palestinian,” he said, The Cyprus Mail reported.

He said Cyprus backs an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza, which Israel has resisted in the belief it would give Hamas time to regroup and plan more attacks, and as Cyprus has been a conduit for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

“We strongly believe in enabling rapid, safe and unhindered aid reaching Gaza through more access points, including by multiplying corridors by land, by air, and, of course, by sea,” he added.