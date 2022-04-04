x

April 4, 2022

Cyprus FM Kasoulides in Athens for Tripartite Meeting

April 4, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides. (Photo by KYPE/Katia Chrystodoulou)

ATHENS – Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides is visiting Athens on Monday in order to participate in the tripartite meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Greece – Cyprus – Israel to be held on Tuesday.

The talks of the three ministers are expected to focus on, among other things, ways to strengthen the coordination and cooperation of the three countries in a wide range of areas, with a common focus on creating conditions of security and stability in the region.

In addition, views will be exchanged on regional issues of common interest such as energy cooperation, multilateral cooperation schemes including the 3 + 1 scheme with the US and EU-Israel relations. The Foreign Ministers will also discuss current international issues such as the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Cyprus issue, as well as developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider Middle East.

