May 16, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

Cyprus Freezes Over €1.2 Billion in Russian Assets, Confirms Finance Ministry

May 16, 2023
By Associated Press
FILE - A migrant uses his mobile phone sitting in the Eleptherias square at the old city of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Some 70% of migrants arriving in ethnically divided Cyprus this year have used a student visa they were issued by breakaway Turkish Cypriot authorities before seeking asylum in the internationally recognized south, the country's interior minister said Thursday. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – According to Cyprus’ Finance Ministry, around €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) in Russian-owned assets, managed by Cyprus-registered companies, have been frozen in accordance with sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. The ministry stated that the “vast majority” of these assets were held in credit institutions within the European Union. Additionally, this amount is in addition to the €105 million frozen by Cypriot banks.

The ministry provided this information in response to remarks made by European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, who noted last week that Cyprus seemed to be lagging behind in freezing Russian-owned assets. Reynders pointed out that while other EU member states had frozen assets worth €2-4 billion, Cyprus reported a sum of around €100 million, which appeared to be relatively low.

The Finance Ministry clarified that this discrepancy was due to incomplete information received by the European Commission, which has now been rectified by updating the relevant database.

Meanwhile, the Cypriot government is enhancing its supervisory capabilities to ensure compliance with international sanctions. It plans to establish a specialized unit based on the United Kingdom’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), as confirmed by the ministry.

Furthermore, the Cyprus government is eager to participate in a European Commission program aimed at supporting the effective and consistent implementation of sanctions.

By: Menelaos Hadjicostis, Associated Press

