Cyprus’ Fidia Phenom Wants to Shake Up EU Parliament

Popular YouTuber and TikToker with millions of online followers Fidias Panayiotou holds his cell phone after his proclamation as the winner of one of six seats allotted to Cyprus in the European Parliament at the Filoxenia Conference Center in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. The 24-year-old Cypriot says he will continue using social media in his new job as a member of the European Parliament because he sees it as "my biggest weapon to use" in affecting the kind of change he wants to see on issues such as education. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Cyprus and the European Parliament weren’t ready for Fidias Panayiotou, who had no qualifications to run for a seat in the 720-member body, which made him more qualified than most of the people in there.

Out of nowhere, (sounds like Greek-American businessman Stefanos Kasselakis coming out of the blue to take over the dormant SYRIZA Faux left in Greece) the 24-year-old Panayioutou used a social media campaign to run and found himself elected.

He was almost as surprised to find he’d he heading to Brussels, and to Strasbourg, France where the Parliament also meets so that the lawmakers can get out for some good French and German food in Alsace, as Galato Alexandraki.

She’s a 76-year-old retired cattle farmer and butcher from the Evros River border in Greece, near the border with Turkey, and was elected to the EU Parliament from the nationalist Greek Solution party.

“I don’t know how this happened,” she told a local TV station after being told she was a winner. “I am happy. I can thank everyone who voted for me. That’s all, I have nothing else to say. I am shocked because I didn’t expect it.”

Alexandraki didn’t make public appearances, didn’t campaign or use social media, but was apparently elected because her name was first on the party’s European ticket and Greek Solution got 9.3 percent of the vote, double what it won in 2023 Greek elections.

Panayiotou has more than 2.6 million Youtube subscribers, however, and got 19.4 percent of the vote after campaigning saying he knew nothing about politics or the European Parliament but that he would learn. “It was a shock what happened, a miracle,” he told the BBC.

He told state broadcaster CyBC: “The parties should take it as a warning that they must modernize and listen to the people,” suggesting established political parties on the island were in a comfortable rut, because they are.

Panayiotou wants to rattle the establishment, but won’t of course, because one voice out of 720 isn’t going to be heard unless he uses an electronic bullhorn, although he can corral social media to get his message out and try to embarrass the invertebrates in Brussels.

THIS is a guy you can get behind in wanting to be in public office and the European Parliament, not a career politician whose life is spent moving from one free lunch to the other and believing personal gain is above the common good.

We’re behind Fidias (just on that name alone because he could be a real architect for good) who’s a one-man party in Cyprus and finished third behind the two mainstream parties that have done next to nothing for their country.

He had called himself a “professional mistake maker” who came to fame for his mission to track down and hug X owner Elon Musk – which he did – spending a week in a coffin among his repertoire, not so unusual as most EU lawmakers spend their lives in one.

But after he celebrated his win with a gathering at Eleftheria Square in the island’s capital Nicosia, he had a more serious tone and said: “We are writing history. Not just in Cyprus, but internationally.” That’s juuust a bit outside and overstated but at least he’s unique.

He’s a real triple threat. Unlike Greece’s former Looney Left SYRIZA leader and one-and-out premier Alexis ‘Fidel’ Tsipras, who shunned wearing ties in a pretentious bid to show he was a rebel, Fidias wore THREE when he announced that he was running.

He was also wearing shorts, but as the 6’-8” U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has shown – he likes to wear baggy shorts and hoodies in the Senate – there’s no dress code requirement to be a legislator, although in Fetterman’s case there should be a dignity requirement.

We don’t know what Panayioutou will do beyond bark, but at least the kid’s got some verve and followers who have a pulse, and let’s hope he really can mix it up with the people who sit on their hands and collect checks.

The European Parliament is about as exciting as sitting in a funeral parlor waiting for something to happen, and the members have few real powers, beyond adopting diluted bills and signing off on the EU’s bloated budget.

One of the real perks is going to Strasbourg, where they don’t have to actually attend what’s going on and can go out shopping, so Panayiotou could have the floor almost to himself when he speaks, and his voice should be heard from there to Cyprus. More power to him.

“I have never voted in my life, and I said to myself one night that if I never vote and I never take an interest, the same nerds are always going to be in power, and I said ‘enough!’” he said about why he ran for office.

He does have some peculiarities and pecadillos, of course. In 2023, he had to apologize after he caused a ruckus in Japan for a YouTube video showing him evading train fares and a breakfast bill at a 5-Star hotel, shameful thefts of service that he boasted about.

The clip got millions of views, showing him on the bullet train dodging fares by hiding in toilets and feigning illness to get out of paying and crowing about it, proving he’s eminently qualified to be an EU lawmaker – or breaker.