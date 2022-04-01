x

April 1, 2022

Cyprus’ EDEK Party Leader Meets Greek President, Prime Minister

April 1, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΟΥ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΣ ΣΟΣΙΑΛΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΩΝ - ΕΔΕΚ ΜΑΡ. ΣΙΖΟΠΟΥΛΟ(ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
The president of Cyprus' Movement for Social Democracy (EDEK) party, Marinos Sizopoulos, meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – The president of Cyprus’ Movement for Social Democracy (EDEK) party, Marinos Sizopoulos, currently visiting Greece, was received on Friday by President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Sizopoulos briefed Sakellaropoulou on the latest developments in the Cyprus issue, his party’s positions and the perspective for a resolution at this difficult international conjunction.

The president underlined that a solution of the Cyprus issue, which was an international issue of invasion and occupation, is always a top priority for Greece and reaffirmed Greece’s full support of efforts for a mutually acceptable solution under the auspices of the UN, based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the European acquis and the EU’s fundamental values and principles.

During the meeting with the prime minister, there was a discussion on the events in Ukraine and their repercussions on Greece and Cyprus and the surrounding region.

Mitsotakis also reaffirmed Athens’ commitment to achieving a mutual acceptable solution to the Cyprus issue, within the binding framework for all parties of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

Asia Minor Catastrophe Event Featuring Tokei Maru Screening on April 9

THESSALONIKI – Commemorating the centennial of the Asia Minor Catastrophe, a free screening of the animated documentary Tokei Maru by Zachos Samoladas will be presented on Saturday, April 9, 7 PM, at the KAPPA 2000 Amphitheater in Perea in ​​the Municipality of Thermaikos.

