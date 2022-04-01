Cyprus’ EDEK Party Leader Meets Greek President, Prime Minister

Politics

The president of Cyprus' Movement for Social Democracy (EDEK) party, Marinos Sizopoulos, meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – The president of Cyprus’ Movement for Social Democracy (EDEK) party, Marinos Sizopoulos, currently visiting Greece, was received on Friday by President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Sizopoulos briefed Sakellaropoulou on the latest developments in the Cyprus issue, his party’s positions and the perspective for a resolution at this difficult international conjunction.

The president underlined that a solution of the Cyprus issue, which was an international issue of invasion and occupation, is always a top priority for Greece and reaffirmed Greece’s full support of efforts for a mutually acceptable solution under the auspices of the UN, based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the European acquis and the EU’s fundamental values and principles.

During the meeting with the prime minister, there was a discussion on the events in Ukraine and their repercussions on Greece and Cyprus and the surrounding region.

Mitsotakis also reaffirmed Athens’ commitment to achieving a mutual acceptable solution to the Cyprus issue, within the binding framework for all parties of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.