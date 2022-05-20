x

May 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Economy

Cyprus Drills Hone Skills on evacuations from Conflict Zones

May 20, 2022
By Associated Press
FILE - In this photo taken on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 children play on a beach with a drilling platform seen in the background, on the outskirts of Larnaca port, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias/File)
FILE - In this photo taken on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 children play on a beach with a drilling platform seen in the background, on the outskirts of Larnaca port, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias/File)

NICOSIA – Seven countries including Greece, the US, France, Italy and Israel have taken part in a series of drills in and around Cyprus designed to ease civilian evacuations from conflict zones and to conduct offshore rescue operations, amid a renewed sense of urgency due to the war in Ukraine.

For the first time, Egypt took part in the May 20 leg of the annual drill with its own military forces, while Saudi Arabia sent a delegation of observers to “Argonaut 2022,” which Cyprus has billed as one of the most important civilian evacuation drills in the world.

Cypriot Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides told foreign officials that participating nations took part in the planning of the mass evacuation of civilians fleeing a crisis in a neighboring country.

“Cyprus is located in an area of perpetual turmoil and instability and there is always the possibility of a conflict or a crisis,” Petrides said.

“Hence we have to remain vigilant, able and ready to facilitate our friends and allies for dealing with crisis situations and provide safe haven for those affected.”

An additional 15 countries sent delegations to observe coordination efforts by Cypriot authorities and foreign embassies to facilitate the potential arrival of foreign nationals at Cyprus’ main port of Limassol.

The exercise culminated in a search and rescue operation with vessels and aircraft simulating what Cypriot officials described as a “serious maritime accident” off the East Mediterranean island nation’s southern coast.

First held 15 years ago, the exercise took place this year after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Cyprus briefly hosted over 35,000 foreign nationals fleeing Lebanon in 2006 when Israel launched a ground invasion of its neighbor’s southern territory in pursuit of Hezbollah forces.

RELATED

Society
Jordan Οffers to Station Firefighting Aircraft in Cyprus

NICOSIA — Jordan’s King Abdullah II has offered to station firefighting aircraft in Cyprus through the summer fire season, the Cypriot foreign minister said Monday.

Society
Unhappy Cypriot Farmers Dump Milk, Set Fire to Bales of Hay (Photos)
Politics
Mitsotakis Tells Biden: Two States on Cyprus Unacceptable

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission, TNH’s New Travel Documentary Series with Clelia Charissis (Trailer)

Every weekend, TNH and Clelia Charissis are on a mission, traveling around Greece and the world to highlight places through the people we meet along the way.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings