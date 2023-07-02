Cyprus Court Jails Man for Raping Underage Human Trafficking Victim

Society

NICOSIA – A man on Cyprus – who wasn’t identified despite being convicted for the rape of an underage human trafficking victim – was given concurrent prison sentences of 2 ½ and 3 years by a court for charges that included receiving sexual services.

“This is the first time that a ‘client’ has been convicted by a Cypriot court,” the state prosecutor service said, reported Agence France-Press (AFP) of the unique nature of the case.

Another was also convicted of trafficking and the Nicosia Criminal Court added concurrent sentences of five and six years in prison and for peddling her when she was a minor and an adult.

That was for sexual exploitation, financial violence, withholding personal documents, pimping, threatening violence, and common assault, the court saying it was the first time it had convicted anyone for “trafficking a minor, with the purpose of sexual exploitation.” A third defendant was given a four-month sentence for common assault, said the report.

“While the trafficking victim initially provided consensual sex services, in the process, these services ended up being non-consensual since it was clear from the complainant that she did not consent to unprotected vaginal intercourse,” the prosecution service said.

A 2020 European Commission report said Cyprus eclipsed all other EU countries for the number of identified or presumed victims of human trafficking relative to its population, with 168 per million people, said AFP.