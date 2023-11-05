Cyprus Court Bars Extradition of Israeli Tycoon Steinmetz to Romania

Default Category

NICOSIA – Cyprus’ Court of Appeal overturned a lower court ruling that would have allowed Israeli mining magnate to be extradited to Romania over a land rights case, finding it was a political charge and he wouldn’t get a fair trial.

The lower court voted to allow the extradition although Steinmetz denied any wrongdoing and said he was being set up to take a fall to satisfy political and business interests in Romania, known for corruption.

The decision of the Cypriot court was unanimous and it ordered Steinmetz be released from custody immediately, said Reuters of a case that goes back several years over his ties to a group trying to to secure land rights in Romania.

The Romanian warrant has also been dismissed in Greece and Italy and he rejoiced. “Another court of a European state sends a resounding response to those who blatantly violate human rights and grossly disparage any notion of the rule of law. I am very pleased that I can finally return to my country at such a critical time for my country,” he said.

That was in reference to Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas terrorists hiding amongst Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, Israel responding to Hamas raids that killed hundreds of innocent civilians and children.