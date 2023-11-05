x

November 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Default Category

Cyprus Court Bars Extradition of Israeli Tycoon Steinmetz to Romania

November 5, 2023
By The National Herald
police car Cyprus
(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Cyprus’ Court of Appeal overturned a lower court ruling that would have allowed Israeli mining magnate to be extradited to Romania over a land rights case, finding it was a political charge and he wouldn’t get a fair trial.

The lower court voted to allow the extradition although Steinmetz denied any wrongdoing and said he was being set up to take a fall to satisfy political and business interests in Romania, known for corruption.

The decision of the Cypriot court was unanimous and it ordered Steinmetz be released from custody immediately, said Reuters of a case that goes back several years over his ties to a group trying to to secure land rights in Romania.

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2023-11-03/cyprus-court-rejects-extradition-of-magnate-steinmetz-frees-him

The Romanian warrant has also been dismissed in Greece and Italy and he rejoiced. “Another court of a European state sends a resounding response to those who blatantly violate human rights and grossly disparage any notion of the rule of law. I am very pleased that I can finally return to my country at such a critical time for my country,” he said.

That was in reference to Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas terrorists hiding amongst Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, Israel responding to Hamas raids that killed hundreds of innocent civilians and children.

RELATED

Default Category
End of Days for Sadri’s Akropolis Kafe in Charlotte, Last Gyro’s Been Sold

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Mike Sadri took over the Akropolis Kafe in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1992, two years after it opened at a mall there and my how the years flew by he said, so fast that in the wink of an eye he closed it down after more than decades of operation.

Default Category
China Announces the Removal of Defense Minister Missing for Almost 2 Months with Little Explanation
Default Category
Even with Carbon Emissions Cuts, a Key Part of Antarctica Is Doomed to Slow Collapse, Study Says

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.