x

June 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Sciences

Cyprus Council Wants Climate Deputy Ministry for Green Energy

June 24, 2022
By The National Herald
Climate Change Super Spuds
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

NICOSIA – Trying to hasten a move toward the use of more sustainable energy in a country with plentiful sun and wind, The Cyprus Economy and Competitiveness Council recommended a Deputy Ministry for Climate.

A statement from the council, said Kathimerini, said the plan had seven proposals in a move toward so-called Green Energy, the country joining others in trying to wean off oil as the primary source.

Chief among them was a new deputy ministry aimed at also finding ways to reduce the cost of energy as it has soared now in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and roiled world markets.

The Environment and Green Sustainability would allow the unified adoption and monitoring of a long-term energy strategy, climate neutrality by 2050 and monitoring key performance indicators (KPIs) the report said, although government goals for energy efficiency often fail to be met.

It also proposed a long-term energy strategy up to 2050 to allow the Cypriot economy to adapt, giving successive governments a chance to pass on responsibility, and another recommendation was upgrading the infrastructure and network of the electricity grid through greater use of renewable energy sources.

RELATED

Sciences
Cyprus Offers Subsidy for Homeowners Installing Solar Panels

NICOSIA - Cyprus is increasing grants up to 50 percent for households that put thermal insulation and solar panels on their roofs in a 20-million euro ($21.

Sciences
Cyprus’ New CovScan App Puts COVID Health Protocols on Phones
Sciences
Cyprus’ Two International Airports Fly Toward Carbon-Emissions End

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Brothers, Basketball Focus of Antetokounmpo Family’s “Rise”

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't watch this year's NBA Finals.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings