March 3, 2024

Cyprus Contests Turkey Allowing Vessel Research in Cypriot Waters

March 3, 2024
By The National Herald
BILIM2
The Turkish university research boat Bilim 2. Photo: X (Twitter)

NICOSIA – With Turkey already hunting for energy in parts of Cyprus’ offshore Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) it doesn’t recognize, the Greek-Cypriot government said Turkey didn’t have the right to allow a university research boat to conduct research in those waters.

Turkey had issued a Navtex giving approval but Cyprus responded with an Anti-Navtex to dispute Turkey sending out a navigational warning to other vessels to steer clear of the area where the boat from the Middle East Technical University would operate.

Cypriot President confirmed the issue of the anti-navtex, saying that, “We always react within this contex,” and said that Turkey’s Navtex was another obstacle in restarting reunification talks – which Turkey and the Turkish-Cypriots on the occupied northern third of the island don’t want.

“It’s a common tactic by Turkey. I’m not underestimating it or brushing it under the carpet. That’s why we reacted immediately,” he said, The Cyprus Mail reported. Turkey is ignoring soft European Union sanctions over drilling for oil and gas off the island.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

