Cyprus Complains to UN, Turkish Settlers Lured to Occupied Side

FILE - Turkish, left, and Turkish Cypriot breakaway painted giant flags are seen on Pentadahtilos mountains in the Turkish occupied area in the north, behind the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Turkey is trying to alter the population of Cyprus by persuading Turkish settlers to move to the side occupied since 1974 invasions, said Cyprus’ Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Gabriella Michaelidou.

She complained to the UN Committee on Human Rights that Turkey is implementing a policy to change the balance on the island where Turkish-Cypriots make up 26 percent of the population of 1,133,803.

That, she said, is a war crime under international humanitarian law, aimed at eliminating the historical character of the island and prejudice the settlement of Cyprus, reported The Cyprus Mail.

https://cyprus-mail.com/2023/10/19/turkish-policy-to-alter-demography-of-cyprus-denounced-to-un/

She said the scheme is designed to further “Turkify” the isolated and occupied northern third and build the numbers of Turks there with reunification talks stalled since the last round of talks collapsed in 2017 in Switzerland.

Michaelidou recalled the displacement by the Turkish army of some 170,000 Greek Cypriots, who continue to be denied the right of return and their properties on the occupied side.

She said Turkey must stop the unlawful sale of Greek Cypriot-owned land, including its sale to Turkish settlers and foreigners, a symbolic UN resolution saying the properties belong to the original owners.

She said that UN principles on housing and property provide for “all refugees and displaced persons … the right to have restored to them any housing, land or property of which they were arbitrarily or unlawfully deprived.”

Hardline Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has rejected any idea of reunification that’s the UN goal and demanded recognition for the self-declared republic no other country apart from Turkey accepts.