March 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Cyprus’ City of Dreams Casino Will Open for Business This Summer

March 5, 2023
By The National Herald
Tribes Business Diversification
FILE — Slot machines at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel, owned and operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, are seen in Battle Creek, Mich., Aug. 5, 2019. (Nick Buckley/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP, File)

NICOSIA – Five years after being licensed, and with temporary satellites operations already underway, the $630 million Melco International Casino – a Hong Kong company – will be open for business this summer on Cyprus.

The City of Dreams Mediterranean hopes to lure 300,000 customers annually with the temporary casino already on the island having brought in big numbers, especially high rollers who make big bets.

Senior Vice-President of Casino Sales Grant Johnson said that the aim is to make the country becomes a global entertainment and business destination as the Coronavirus pandemic recedes faster.

He spoke at an event marking the license’s anniversary, said The Cyprus Mail, adding that the first 57 workers who were hire got commemorative plates as a sign of appreciation ahead of a late summer full opening.

https://www.thenationalherald.com/hong-kong-tycoon-ho-makes-big-bet-on-cyprus-casino/
“Melco Cyprus is managing the temporary casino in Limassol and three satellite casinos in Nicosia, Ayia Napa and Paphos, while at the same time developing the City of Dreams Mediterranean resort-casino, a project that aspires to be a game-changer in the island’s tourism industry,” an announcement by the company said.

“Five years ago, City of Dreams Mediterranean was a distant dream, but now we are just months away from opening,” Johnson said. “You have helped us grow this organisation and another 2,500 colleagues will soon join our team and follow in your footsteps,” he added.

