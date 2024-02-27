x

February 27, 2024

Cyprus Brings Back Golden Visa Scheme for Rich Foreign Investors

February 27, 2024
By The National Herald
FILE - People are seen at Elephtheria, Liberty, square in central capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Almost 3 ½ years after ending a scandal-ridden program offering residency, citizenship and valuable European Union passport to wealthy foreign investors, Cyprus has a revised Golden Visa program enticing them.

According to a report on Bloomberg, the Cyprus Golden Visa Program, led by Astons, has surged in popularity and offers a fast-track approval period as short as six months for residency, and citizenship and passports within five years.

Denis Kravchenko, Astons’ Business Development Director said Cyprus is a popular destination for those with means to buy property to qualify for the visa, the island’s banks also being known as a tax haven.

This grants participants visa-free travel across the EU and access to its healthcare and education systems. Participants are also exempt from the upcoming ETIAS EU e-Visa requirement, easing international travel.

Astons is a provider of dual citizenship, second passports, and alternative residency options and is a certified representative for the esteemed Cypriot Investment Program.

The minimum investment to qualify is $300,000 and Aston’s Cyprus branch said it has a Streamlined Turnkey Solution that guarantees a detailed evaluation within 24 hours to speed the application process, said Travel and Tour World.

“Cyprus offers an unparalleled combination of strategic investment opportunities and a high-quality Mediterranean lifestyle,” said Kravchenko.

The previous residency program failed to vet applicants for criminal backgrounds, and was open to money laundering and providing a way for rich foreigners to hide their wealth and avoid taxes.

It ended after investigative reports by Al Jazeera and media sites reported the permits were being offered for sale secretly, leading to some government officials and lawyers being charged.

ATHENS - Greece’s Special Envoy to Ukraine Spyridon Lambridis said he believes the European Union will agree to use profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine continue its battle against an invasion in its third year.

ATHENS - In the wake of a record heat wave in July 2023 that saw temperatures hit as high as 111 degrees in some parts of the country, Greece will face a hotter feature because of the impact of climate change, a report has warned.

