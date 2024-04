Economy

NIKOSIA – Leading Cyprus group Thanos Hotels and Resorts announced on Wednesday it is entering the Greek luxury hospitality market with a three-year investment plan aimed at opening 10 new hotels.

In 2023 the group introduced a new hotel concept, the Amyth Hotels, on Mykonos island. The first hotel began operation in April 2023 in Agios Stefanos, while a new Amyth Hotel will open in the popular Super Paradise area in May 2024, at fully renovated complex consisting of 50 rooms, suites and villas.

At the same time, the group will provide the Greek market with upgraded hotel management services through partnerships with asset owners as well as with existing hotel owners.