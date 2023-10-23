x

October 23, 2023

Cyprus Arrests 10, Cracks Refugee Smuggling Ring, More Kept Coming

October 23, 2023
By The National Herald
police car Cyprus
(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Cypriot authorities trying to stem a rise in arrivals of refugees and immigrants said 10 people were arrested on charges of running a human smuggling gang as 264 Syrians fleeing their country landed on the island.

The Greek-Cypriot government is a member of the European Union but not the Schengen Area of 27 European countries – not all EU members – that don’t require passports to enter.

And while most refugees and migrants go to Turkey to try to reach the EU – largely through nearby Greece – Cyprus has been seeing a rise in irregular migration since 2017, noted Reuters.

https://www.voanews.com/a/cyprus-busts-refugee-trafficking-ring-as-more-arrive-from-mideast/7322310.html

Officials are anxious that the war between Israel and Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip could see more fleeing the conflict and coming to Cyprus, as have many Israelis wanting to avoid the danger there.

