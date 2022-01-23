x

January 23, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Society

Cyprus Approves Bill Protecting Whistleblowers from Retaliation

January 23, 2022
Virus Outbreak Cyprus
A woman wearing a protective mask walks at a main shopping street in central capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Cyprus became one of the first countries to adopt the EU whistleblowing directive – a month after the deadline – the measure protecting them from retaliation and not required to first report to police or the Attorney-General

The Parliament approved the required directive by a vote of 49-1, although whistleblower groups said the bloc didn’t go far enough to ensure that people reporting wrongdoing don’t face punitive measures, including being fired.

But lawmaker Irene Charalambides, who first introduced legislation for the protection of whistleblowers in 2016, said she was glad that least it was now

“From now on whistleblowers in Cyprus are not required to choose to talk to police or the Attorney-General, but they can talk to others including the House,” Charalambides said, reported Kathimerini.

In November, 2021, with EU countries facing a Dec. 17 deadline for passing the directive – which they ignored withut penalty – Charalambides led a team of legislators to the Justice Ministry, asking to review texts line-by-line and compare whistleblowing protections in an EU directive against proposed legislation to ensure compatibility, the report added.

RELATED

Sciences
US Academics Use Radar to Help Seek Missing in Split Cyprus

NICOSIA — US academics who help locate Holocaust mass graves and execution sites in Eastern Europe have used ground-penetrating radar to seek burial sites on Cyprus of people missing since the 1974 Turkish invasion and earlier interethnic strife.

Politics
Turkey Says Cyprus Harbors Terrorists, Will Pay Price for Attacks
Society
Cyprus to Lift Restrictions on Vaccinated Travelers in March

Top Stories

Church

BOSTON – The Holy Synod of the Patriarchate of Alexandria in its recent meeting dealt with the ecclesiastical coup perpetrated by the Patriarchate of Moscow in its canonical jurisdiction, calling it an “immoral invasion and intrusion.

Church

NEW YORK - Some 21 years after it was destroyed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States that brought down the Twin Towers in New York City, the new St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church rising in its place is among the most eagerly awaited architectural openings of 2022.

Events

STATEN ISLAND, NY – For yet another year, the community of Holy Trinity-St Nicholas in Staten Island honored couples celebrating 50+ years of marriage with a modest ceremony held at the church immediately following the Divine Liturgy on January 16.

Society

Politics

Video

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week (Jan 15 – Jan 21) as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings