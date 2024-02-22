Cyprus Anti-Racist Group Decries Attack Against Turkish-Cypriots

Society

FILE - A U.N police officer stands guard next to Greek and Turkish Cypriots protesters during a demonstration for the peace at the Ledras main crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone that divided the Greek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, May, 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

NICOSIA – A Cypriot anti-racist organization, Far Right Watch Cy denounced what it said was an attack against Turkish-Cypriots by a group of Greek-Cypriots and warned it could lead to retaliation and further tension on the island.

The New Cyprus Association also condemned the attack, said Philenews, with Far Right Watch Cy complaining that the government ignored the incident and others and was “ turning a blind eye to the phenomenon and its serious consequences.

https://in-cyprus.philenews.com/local/anti-racist-community-organisation-condemns-attack-on-turkish-cypriots/

“The unchecked dissemination of racist rhetoric by public figures over the past decade, the consistent policy of prosecution refusal to pursue charges against public figures, and the government’s indifference to tackle the phenomenon with decisive measures have first led to violence against migrants and refugees, and now for the second time in the last six months against Turkish Cypriots,” the group said without offering more details.

But it said there’s a rise in Greek-Cypriot nationalism as the 50th anniversary approaches in July of unlawful Turkish invasions that seized and occupied the northern third of the island.

“The indifference and impunity of racists displayed thus far on the issue will lead the country down dangerous paths and deepen the current political and social crisis and the emergence of repulsive nationalist, racist, and far-right phenomena, with unpredictable consequences,” it said.