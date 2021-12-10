x

December 10, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Economy

Cyprus Ιssues 2nd Offshore Drilling License to ExxonMobil

December 10, 2021
By Associated Press
Cyprus EU Gas Drilling
Cyprus' Energy Minister Natasa Pilides, centre, talks after signing a deal for a second exploration license with Qatar Energy Inteational Upstream and Exploration Manager Ali Al-Mana and ExxonMobil Managing Director Vaavas Theodossiou at the presidential palace in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA — ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Energy expanded their stake in potential oil and gas deposits off Cyprus by signing a deal with the east Mediterranean island nation Friday for a second exploration license in waters that Turkey partly claims.

Drilling off Cyprus has been a source of tension with neighboring Turkey since 2011, when Texas-based Noble Energy discovered the first natural gas off the ethnically divided island’s southern coast.

Cyprus Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said with the new license, ExxonMobil is expected to start exploration in the first half of next year to get a better estimate of potential amounts of oil and gas.

She added there are “sufficiently hopeful indications” that the geological makeup of the underwater area mirrors that of a nearby spot where ExxonMobil discovered in 2019 a sizable deposit estimated to contain 5-8 trillion cubic feet of gas. The two energy companies are drilling an appraisal well at that deposit to confirm how much gas it holds.

Varnavas Theodossiou, ExxonMobil Cyprus managing director, said the new license “enables us to further expand our presence in Cyprus in what we believe to be a promising region for offshore exploration.”

The development comes amid Turkey’s warnings that it would “never allow” anyone to carry out an “unauthorized” gas search in waters it claims partly fall under its control.

Cyprus’ ethnic split occurred in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at a union with Greece. Turkey doesn’t recognize Cypriot statehood but instead recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the island’s northern third — the only country to do so.

Ankara insists Cyprus’ internationally recognized government seated in the south is “acting unilaterally” in exploiting offshore gas reserves and ignores the rights of Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriots to the region’s hydrocarbon potential.

To drive the point home, Turkey has dispatched numerous warship-escorted drill and survey ships to carry out exploratory drilling inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone. It also claims some 40% of that zone either lies inside its continental shelf or belongs to Turkish Cypriots.

The Cypriot government says Turkey’s claims aren’t recognized by international law.

Cyprus also has licensed seven of its 13 offshore drilling areas to a consortium made up of France’s TotalEnergies and Italy’s Eni, which is expected to resume its own drilling in the first half of next year after a nearly two-year delay brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pilides, Cyprus’ energy minister, said ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum aren’t “troubled” by Turkey’s threats and the deal is proof of that. She said the Cypriot government would carry on with its drilling program in line with international law.

RELATED

Politics
Cypriot President, Spanish Premier Duck Talking Turkey

NICOSIA - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who's gotten nowhere in trying to stop Turkey from drilling for energy offshore, didn't even mention that country's name in talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of Spain – which is selling arms to Turkey.

Politics
Turkey Says UN’s Cyprus Peacekeepers Need Turkey’s Permission
Politics
Erdogan Says Cyprus Licensing Oil Drilling in Turkish Waters

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

CASTRO VALLEY, CA – The Resurrection community came together in love and joy to “honor the past, celebrate the present, and look toward a new and exciting future” with a weekend full of festivities November 12-14.

General News

NEW YORK – One of the most iconic Greek restaurants in New York is closing after 25 years of operation.

Politics

SOCHI - The relations between Greece and Russia have a continuity and a future, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in joint statements following his private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Wednesday.

Society

Video

Interview: Greek-Australian Boxer George Kambosos Speaks about His Spartan Heritage

Watch George Kambosos in a recent YouTube interview in which he speaks briefly about his Spartan heritage.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings