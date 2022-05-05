x

May 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Society

Cyprus Ηolds British Μan in Τraffic Death of Swedish Tourist

May 5, 2022
By Associated Press
(AP Photo/Philippos Christou, FILE)
(AP Photo/Philippos Christou, FILE)

NICOSIA — Cyprus police detained a 25-year-old British citizen Thursday on suspicion of driving a dune buggy that struck and killed a Swedish tourist at a crosswalk in the popular resort town of Ayia Napa.

A Cyprus court ordered that the man, who hasn’t been named in line with police rules, remain in custody for six days until investigators are ready to bring charges against him in the death of 46-year-old Camilla Christina Pamdahl.

Police said the accident occurred early Wednesday evening as Pamdahl attempted to traverse a crosswalk along Ayia Napa’s busy main thoroughfare. The suspect fled the scene of the accident on foot. Police tracked him down and arrested him.

Authorities say a test showed the suspect’s blood alcohol level to be nearly five times the limit and a preliminary drug test indicated he was also under the influence of narcotics.

State broadcaster CyBC reported that Pamdahl was vacationing with her 6-year-old daughter in Ayia Napa. The child has been placed under the care of Cyprus’ Welfare Department.

RELATED

Politics
Luxembourg’s PM, Cypriot President Meet amid Discussion over Embargo on Russian Gas

NICOSIA - The prime minister of Luxembourg says the European Union should carefully weigh a total embargo on all Russian oil gas imports given that some member nations “have no alternative” supply for energy generation.

Economy
Cyprus Plans to Export Natural Gas from Aphrodite Field
Society
Cyprus Seeks EU Sanctions Out to Get Russian Firefighting Help

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mary Zournazi’s Film My Rembetika Blues Now Available in the U.S.

NEW YORK – Award-winning Greek-Australian filmmaker Mary Zournazi spoke with The National Herald about her documentary film My Rembetika Blues which is being released in the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings