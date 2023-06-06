Cypriots of Staten Island Host Annual Celebration

United States

The team of volunteer roasters are seen left to right: Orestis Anastasiou, Antonis Gregoriou, Mike Noro, Philip Fytides, president of the association, Savvas Skannavias, and Kostas Skannavias. (Photo: The National Herald/Michalis Kakias)

STATEN ISLAND – The annual celebration of the Pancyprian Association ‘Aphrodite’ of Staten Island was successfully held on Saturday, June 3.

Members and friends of the club enjoyed traditional Cypriot food and pastries and had fun with music and dancing at the Katsoris Hellenism Center.

The president of the association, Philip Fytides, thanked the guests for their presence and all the volunteers and sponsors for their contribution. He spoke about their efforts to preserve and disseminate the customs, traditions, and customs of their homeland to the new generation.

“It is with great pleasure that we are all together again today to see dear friends and fellow [members of the community], to exchange greetings, and have fun – something we need so much. Although our club was founded only a few years ago we already have 70 members, all residents of Staten Island. With the enthusiasm and youth we have, we are optimistic that the future of our club will be even brighter and more successful.”

Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos, pastor of the Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas church described the Cypriot club as one of the most active in Staten Island.

“Events like this help to strengthen relations between people and promote the values, culture, and civilization of our homeland,” he said.

The club’s vice president, Orestis Anastasiou, said that one of the purposes of the event is to raise money for charitable causes, both here and in Cyprus.