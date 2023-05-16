Cypriots Furious Greeks Slighted Singer’s Eurovision Performance

Society

Andrew Lambrou of Cyprus performs during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

NICOSIA – Cyprus and Greece could always count on each other giving the maximum 12 points to their performers in the kitschy Eurovision song contest but in this year’s event, Greeks didn’t and that’s raised hackles among Cypriots.

Greece’s entry failed to get past the semi-finals at the event held in Liverpool, standing in for Ukraine which had won in 2022 but then was invaded by Russia, requiring a change in venue to the United Kingdom, which finished second.

An Australian of Greek heritage, Andrew Lambrou, represented Cyprus with his song Break a Broken Heart but finished in the middle of the pack at 12th among the 26 contestants and wouldn’t have done much better even with the maximum points from Greek voters, which gave only four.

That brought anger on Cyprus, noted The Cyprus Mail, with the anger among some becoming political and seen as a snub even over Greece’s support for Cyprus’ nearly-half century reunification dilemma.

https://cyprus-mail.com/2023/05/15/greeces-four-eurovision-points-to-cyprus-causes-political-stir/

Former Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis compared it to the lack of the Cyprus problem being discussed in a recent debate between political leaders in Athens, where elections are coming May 21.

“The complete lack of mention of Cyprus in the Greek debate by all the political leaders, without exception, was less suggestive than the four at Eurovision, showing to everyone that for the Motherland, Cyprus is far away,” she said.

Another Cypriot celebrity, Tasos Tryfonos, said he was upset over Cyprus getting only four points from the Greek side given that each traditionally, with only a couple of exceptions, also gave 12 no matter how mediocre the song.

“If Greece had given Cyprus the 12 points it objectively deserved, Cyprus would finish in the top ten. Pity,” he said, apparently satisfied to get that far and not higher than that.

Former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias, who was present at failed 2017 Cyprus talks, said: “The four points given to Cyprus at Eurovision is not the problem, but the result is another example of the attempts made by many sides of the sovereign establishment to distance th4e Greek community from the great island and the Cyprus problem, so as to promote their rejectionist plans.”

Greece gave 12 points to Belgium but Lambrou said he was happy for any support he got from Greece, and from Australia, which – like Israel – takes part although it’s not in Europe.

“I want to say to the people of Greece and Australia, I feel your love, I feel your support, and that means the world to me. I love you so much, sending it all back to you,” he told Star TV in Greece.

Cyprus’ 2015 entry, John Karayiannis got 10 points from Greece instead of 12 and Greece’s entry that year, Elena Kyriakou, got just 8 points from the Cypriots and she wasn’t very happy.

“It was terribly unfair,” she said on the chat show OLA BEEP in the aftermath of the 12 points fail. “I got really upset. I was having fun, but then the voting procedure began, and I was in shock.”