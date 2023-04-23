Cypriots Banks Freeze Accounts of Rich Russians Sanctioned by US, UK

Economy

NICOSIA – Embarrassed by revelations that Cypriot companies and individuals were helping Russian oligarchs evade American and British sanctions, banks have frozen the accounts of more than 4,000 of them and more might be coming.

Recently-elected President President Nikos Christodoulides, a former Foreign Minister who dealt extensively with Russia – the island is a favorite haven for hiding money – said he won’t let the country be used, said The Cyprus Mail.

“We will not allow anyone to believe they can violate (sanctions), simultaneously creating problems for our country’s name, and think they can get away with it,” he said of the development.

Cyprus new government is reeling over reports by the British newspaper The Guardian that said companies and people helped Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich hide $942.53 million in assets before being sanctioned over the invasion of Ukraine.

The newspaper said it had access to more than 300,000 leaked documents from offshore service provider Meritservus and affiliated companies sanctioned by the United Kingdom and United States, as was Managing Director Demetris Ioannides.

The report named 23 Cypriots and more than a dozen companies as financially enabling Russian oligarchs get around the sanctions and further revealed links between rich Russians and the island’s banks and governments.

Although, the number of accounts affected has not been confirmed by any bank, one newspaper reported that the Bank of Cyprus had sent 6,000 letters to Russian customers asking them to confirm that they were permanently residing in Cyprus, the report said.

The EU is expected to add to the sanctions on top of those imposed on Russia for the Ukraine invasion as the fallout continues, Cyprus’ stained reputation taking another blow as being friendly to rich Russians and the island being a favorite for Russians and Russian businesses.

A bank source not named told the newspaper that Cypriot banks are complying fully with the sanctions, despite not being legally bound to do so, under the US and UK sanctions as pressure built.

“If there were any open accounts belonging to any of these sanctioned individuals, or any other sanctions for that matter, regardless of the country or what issue they are related to, their accounts will be frozen,” the source said.

“It doesn’t matter what the origin of their country is. If they have been sanctioned, their accounts will be frozen and no banking activity whatsoever will be permitted,” they added.

Forbes magazine said that the Bank of Cyprus had began notifying its Russian citizen customers that their accounts will be closed within two months due to non-compliance with regulations.

The Cyprus Bank Association’s representative Andreas Kostouris told Trito radio that there was a “freezing of accounts of those who fall under the sanctions, regardless of nationality,” and that they have been following US sanctions.