x

June 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Society

Cypriot Students in Thessaloniki Moved from “Filthy” Hotels on Trip

June 1, 2023
By The National Herald
white tower of thessaloniki
White Tower of Thessaloniki. (Photo by Nafsika G. via Unsplash)

THESSALONIKI – You won’t find this in Greece’s campaign urging tourists to come: Cypriot students on a end-of-year school trip to Thessaloniki had to be moved out of hotels they said were filthy and cockroach-filled to another facility.

The hotels weren’t named but The Cyprus Mail reported that school officials transferred them to other accommodations because the places pre-booked turned out to insect-infested and unsuitable, citing Greek media reports.

https://cyprus-mail.com/2023/06/01/students-on-trip-to-greece-outraged-over-filthy-hotels/

“The hotel was awful, there were roaches and vermin, electric sockets with wires hanging from them, the toilets were dirty and the tables filthy,” one parent complained. “The students don’t want to shower or eat at the hotel because they’re disgusted and they’re buying food from kiosks.”

Minister of Education Athena Michaelidou said how it happened they were booked would be investigated and  “is already being carried out by the secondary school administration, which is in communication with the agency that undertook to organize the excursion.”

She said all trips now will be scrutinized before hand and responsibilities set between organizers, ministries, parents and travel agencies to make sure hotels and accommodations are suitable.

The agency which booked the students wasn’t named either although it wasn’t said why not, the embarrassment coming as Greece is trying to persuade more tourists to go to Thessaloniki, the country’s second-largest city and port.

RELATED

Society
The 13th Annual Capital Link Sustainability Forum in Athens June 8

ATHENS – Τhe 13th Annual Capital Link Sustainability Forum, entitled Financing & Investments Spearheading Sustainable Growth, takes place Thursday, June 8, as an in-person event, under the Auspices of Attica Region, at the Divani Caravel Athens Hotel.

Politics
Down But Not Out Yet, Varoufakis Still Lashing Out, Not Giving Up
Politics
European Parliament Votes to Lift the Immunity of Greek MEPs Georgoulis and Spyraki

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.