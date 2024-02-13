Cypriot President Wants Germany to Push Turkey Over Reunification

Politics

Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, left, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, front right, review the military guard of honor before their meeting at the Presidential palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Steinmeier is the first president of Germany to visit Cyprus since the two countries established diplomatic relations when the east Mediterranean island gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides asked visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to be a broker with Turkey and try to bring about reunification of the island split by 1974 Turkish invasions.

Turkey does not recognize Cyprus – a member of the European Union that Turkey has been trying to join since 2005 – and bars its ships and planes but Germany has better relations with its fellow NATO member.

Christodoulides discussed the issue at a meeting with Steinmeier, who became the first German president to visit Nicosia. “Our message is that the solution lies in Ankara,” Christodoulides said, reported Germany’s Deutsche-Welle.

Steinmeier said that Turkey’s actions on the island should be taken into account when assessing its overall relations with the EU. “Member states should send this message to Turkey,” he said, speaking through an interpreter.

The northern third of the island has been occupied by Turkish-Cypriots for nearly half a century and the last round of reunification talks fell apart in 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

That was over the Turkish-Cypriot side and Turkey saying it would never remove a 35,000-strong standing army and wanted the right of further military intervention, collapsing the discussions.

Turkish-Cypriot hardline leader Ersin Tatar, who came into office in 2020, has rejected reunification and instead demanded that the United Nations and world recognize the occupied territories, which only Turkey does.

Steinmeier said that Germany supports a bi-zonal, bi-communal solution to the Cyprus problem based on UN parameters. “It is high time to work with renewed courage on a solution to the Cyprus question,” Steinmeier said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was at the Swiss debacle, has appointed yet another Special Envoy to Cyprus, a long line of them having failed to bring any real progress.

“We in Germany, at least, are available to support the UN-led negotiation process and to promote confidence-building measures,” Steinmeier said.

He and Christodoulides also discussed reducing the number of refugees crossing the Mediterranean, including designating some areas within Syria as safe zones.

“I don’t consider not discussing the situation inside Syria as an appropriate option for the European Union,” Christodoulides said. Christodoulides thanked Steinmeier Germany for accepting 1,000 asylum-seekers from Cyprus.