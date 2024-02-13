x

February 13, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 33ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Politics

Cypriot President Wants Germany to Push Turkey Over Reunification

February 13, 2024
By The National Herald
Cyprus Germany
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, left, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, front right, review the military guard of honor before their meeting at the Presidential palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Steinmeier is the first president of Germany to visit Cyprus since the two countries established diplomatic relations when the east Mediterranean island gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides asked visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to be a broker with Turkey and try to bring about reunification of the island split by 1974 Turkish invasions.

Turkey does not recognize Cyprus – a member of the European Union that Turkey has been trying to join since 2005 – and bars its ships and planes but Germany has better relations with its fellow NATO member.

Christodoulides discussed the issue at a meeting with Steinmeier, who became the first German president to visit Nicosia. “Our message is that the solution lies in Ankara,” Christodoulides said, reported Germany’s Deutsche-Welle.

https://www.dw.com/en/cyprus-president-asks-germany-to-pressure-turkey-over-divide/a-68238191

Steinmeier said that Turkey’s actions on the island should be taken into account when assessing its overall relations with the EU. “Member states should send this message to Turkey,” he said, speaking through an interpreter.

Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier talk during their meeting at the Presidential palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Steinmeier is in island of Cyprus for official visit. Steinmeier is the first president of Germany to visit Cyprus since the two countries established diplomatic relations when the east Mediterranean island gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, Pool)

The northern third of the island has been occupied by Turkish-Cypriots for nearly half a century and the last round of reunification talks fell apart in 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

That was over the Turkish-Cypriot side and Turkey saying it would never remove a 35,000-strong standing army and wanted the right of further military intervention, collapsing the discussions.

Turkish-Cypriot hardline leader Ersin Tatar, who came into office in 2020, has rejected reunification and instead demanded that the United Nations and world recognize the occupied territories, which only Turkey does.

Steinmeier said that Germany supports a bi-zonal, bi-communal solution to the Cyprus problem based on UN parameters. “It is high time to work with renewed courage on a solution to the Cyprus question,” Steinmeier said.

Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier talk to the media during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Steinmeier is in island of Cyprus for official visit. Steinmeier is the first president of Germany to visit Cyprus since the two countries established diplomatic relations when the east Mediterranean island gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, Pool)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was at the Swiss debacle, has appointed yet another Special Envoy to Cyprus, a long line of them having failed to bring any real progress.

“We in Germany, at least, are available to support the UN-led negotiation process and to promote confidence-building measures,” Steinmeier said.

He and Christodoulides also discussed reducing the number of refugees crossing the Mediterranean, including designating some areas within Syria as safe zones.

“I don’t consider not discussing the situation inside Syria as an appropriate option for the European Union,” Christodoulides said. Christodoulides thanked Steinmeier Germany for accepting 1,000 asylum-seekers from Cyprus.

RELATED

Politics
Cyprus Ties Turkey’s EU Hopes to Solving Problem of Reunification

NICOSIA - Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said if Turkey - which doesn’t recognize Cyprus - wants to get into the European Union that it needs closer relations with the bloc and must solve the dilemma of reunification.

Society
Italy Extradites Turkish-Cypriot Lawyer to Cyprus Over Property Sale
Politics
UN’s New Cyprus Envoy Meets Turkish Officials Over Reunification

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Winter Storm Hits Northeast, Causing Difficult Driving, Closed Schools, Canceled Flights

HARTFORD, Conn. — Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, while some areas that anticipated heavy snow were getting less than that as the weather pattern changed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate early Tuesday passed a $95.

JAKARTA, Indonesia— Millions of Indonesians choose a new president Wednesday as the world’s third-largest democracy aspires to become a global economic powerhouse just over 25 years since emerging from a brutal authoritarian era.

Nearly two-thirds of American Jews feel less secure in the U.

HOUSTON (AP) — Winter weather brings various hazards that people have to contend with to keep warm and safe.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.