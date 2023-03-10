x

Cypriot President Pledges 2% of GDP on Defense Spending

March 10, 2023
By Associated Press
Cyprus Presidential Election
President Nicos Christodoulides, is seen prior to the live televised debate in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The Cyprus presidential election will take place on Sunday Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will earmark 2% of gross domestic product to defense spending in line with other European Union member states as a means to strengthen the east Mediterranean island nation’s foreign policy bargaining power, the new Cypriot president said Friday.

Nikos Christodoulides told reporters after a visit to a Special Forces training camp that he aims to put Cyprus, along with other countries including Greece and France, “at the core” of a recent EU push to bolster its deterrent capabilities and defense infrastructure.

“I also served as foreign minister and I know that without a strong deterrent force, without a strong defense, your say in foreign policy matters is clearly limited,” Christodoulides said.

According to official figures, Cyprus’ GDP in 2022 was estimated at 27 billion euros. A 2% of GDP target would mark a slight increase in current expenditure on ethnically split Cyprus’ military. It’s also reflective of NATO members’ commitment to spend 2% of their GDP on defense spending, although Christodoulides has said he has no intention to apply for membership in the military alliance at this time.

Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded following an Athens junta-backed coup aimed at union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the island’s northern third where it maintains more than 35,000 troops.

“As long as there’s occupation in our country, we are obligated to bolster our deterrent capabilities,” said Christodoulides.

The president, who defeated a career diplomat in a Feb. 12 runoff to win the presidency, said his government would also strive to underscore Cyprus’ status as a member of the EU to upgrade defense cooperation with neighboring countries.

