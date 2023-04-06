Cypriot President Christodoulides Visits Egypt, Energy Ties Binding

Politics

PoR – Official Visit – The President of the Republic, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, arrives at Cairo International Airport. (Photo by ANDREAS LOUKAIDES/PRESS OFFICE)

CAIRO – Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, in Cairo to meet President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi, said a mutual energy pact that includes Greece is a common denominator with Israel as he sought to deepen ties.

A little more than a month after being elected, Christodoulides said he and and Al-Sis talked about the energy scheme after a deal was struck in October, 2021 that could include Egyptian solar power and potentially supply power to Europe.

The Cypriot leader said they also talked about other issues including bilateral relations and regional issues, including ways to deepen bilateral relations in the fields of trade, economy and tourism, said The Cyprus Mail.

https://cyprus-mail.com/2023/04/05/president-arrives-in-cairo-to-kick-off-egypt-trip/

Both sides agreed to launch a joint business council to promote energy cooperation, notably in the gas and electricity sectors and implement joint projects involving Greece, Egypt’s Presidential spokesman said.

https://www.zawya.com/en/economy/north-africa/egypt-cyprus-to-expand-energy-cooperation-rz5z4wpj

“Egypt is my second stop after Greece, which is both symbolically and tangibly important, as it reflects our clear political will to build on our cooperation, what we consider a strategic partnership between Egypt and Cyprus,” Christodoulides said.

He pointed to energy cooperation as the key, saying it was initially responsible for strengthening ties and cooperation between the two countries, both bilaterally and regionally to make it work.

“It is an integral part of our strategic relationship and at the regional level it stands out,” he said. “Ten years ago it was something that no one could have imagined, that we would have such a development in our region,” he added.

Calling the establishment of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum a “landmark development, made possible under the leadership of President Sisi and of Egypt,” he said Cyprus will continue to work for integration and cooperation with the organization, the newspaper also said.