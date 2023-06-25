Cypriot President Christodoulides Hopes for Reunification Talks Restart

Politics

NICOSIA – The prospect has evaded everyone who’s tried for decades, but Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, four months after being elected, said he wans to try to reunify the island split by Turkish invasions in 1974.

That saw the northern third seized, occupied and still held by 35,000 troops in a standing army and all efforts since failing, including the last round in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana where talks collapsed.

But Defense Minister Michalis Georgallas said that the President is focused squarely on trying to convince Turkish-Cypriot hardline leader Ersin Tatar, who has rejected reunification in demanding recognition for the occupied side, to at least negotiate, noted The Cyprus Mail.

Georgallas said that Christodoulides “seeks to achieve the resumption of an honest dialogue, without unnecessary communication games, blame games, non-existent and provocative claims and actions that undermine the entire effort and process and aim to create new faits accomplis.”

He said there’s no room for the two-state solution that Tatar has insisted is the only item he’ll allow on the table, which is a deal-breaker for the Greek-Cypriot government that’s a member of the European Union.

Christodoulides also said he wants the EU to be involved in trying to broker a solution, which Tatar dismissed out of hand although his own entreaties to the United Nations for acceptance have been ignored.