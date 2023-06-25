x

June 25, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Politics

Cypriot President Christodoulides Hopes for Reunification Talks Restart

June 25, 2023
By The National Herald
Cyprus Politics
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides talks to the media at the presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – The prospect has evaded everyone who’s tried for decades, but Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, four months after being elected, said he wans to try to reunify the island split by Turkish invasions in 1974.

That saw the northern third seized, occupied and still held by 35,000 troops in a standing army and all efforts since failing, including the last round in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana where talks collapsed.

But Defense Minister Michalis Georgallas said that the President is focused squarely on trying to convince Turkish-Cypriot hardline leader Ersin Tatar, who has rejected reunification in demanding recognition for the occupied side, to at least negotiate, noted The Cyprus Mail.

Georgallas said that Christodoulides “seeks to achieve the resumption of an honest dialogue, without unnecessary communication games, blame games, non-existent and provocative claims and actions that undermine the entire effort and process and aim to create new faits accomplis.”

He said there’s no room for the two-state solution that Tatar has insisted is the only item he’ll allow on the table, which is a deal-breaker for the Greek-Cypriot government that’s a member of the European Union.

Christodoulides also said he wants the EU to be involved in trying to broker a solution, which Tatar dismissed out of hand although his own entreaties to the United Nations for acceptance have been ignored.

RELATED

Society
Cyprus Court Orders That 2 Syrians Remain in Custody after 45 Migrants Were Rescued at Sea

NICOSIA - A court in Cyprus on Friday ordered that two Syrian men remain in police custody for seven days on suspicion of people smuggling after authorities rescued a total 45 Syrian migrants aboard two rickety vessels off the island nation’s southern coast.

Politics
After US Ends Arms Embargo, Cyprus Also Wants Tanks from Israel
Politics
Cyprus President Declares ‘Zero Tolerance’ Policy on Evasion of Russia Sanctions

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.