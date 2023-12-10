x

December 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Society

Cypriot Police Arrest Two Iranians in Suspected Plot to Attack Israelis

December 10, 2023
By The National Herald
police car Cyprus
(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Police on Cyprus said they arrested two people for “national security” reasons after media reports that two Iranians were suspected of planning attacks on Israelis who fled to the island during Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Other media reports had said that Iran was taking part in proxy wars against Israeli targets even before Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 raided Israel and killed 1,400 people which led to Israel’s retaliation.

Police would only confirm to Agence France-Presse that they had made arrests, but could not divulge any details. “We are investigating a terrorism-related case,” a police spokesperson said.

https://www.barrons.com/news/cyprus-says-two-held-after-israel-attack-report-63aaee03

According to newspaper Kathimerini Cyprus, two Iranians were arrested and are awaiting deportation for plotting to attack Israelis living on the island that’s become a haven for them to avoid the war.

The report said that the two, political refugees with probable links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had been in the early stages of gathering intelligence about targets.

“Cyprus’s state intelligence services closely followed the movements of the two Iranians over the past two months and managed to prevent possible terrorist acts in time,” the paper said without without revealing its sources.

It is the third reported case of plots against Israelis in Cyprus over the past two years. In June, Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency said it had detained an Iranian it said was behind a thwarted terrorist attack against Israeli targets on the island.

In September 2021, Cyprus police arrested an Azeri with a gun who was trying to cross to the Turkish-occupied north of the island at the same time that Mossad said it had prevented the killing of Israeli business people living in Cyprus.

Cyprus already had a growing number of Israelis living there and doing business even before the war that had sparked fears that the conflict could spread and see Israelis living in other countries come under attack as well.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office also reported the planned attack and said other plots were on the rise since the Gaza war erupted and split the world into supporters of the Palestinian side and Israel.

Netanyahu’s office gave no details of the planned attack but said in the statement on behalf of the Mossad intelligence service that Israel was “troubled” by what it saw as Iranian use of Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus “both for terrorism objectives and as an operational and transit area,” said Reuters.

https://www.reuters.com/world/two-iranians-questioned-over-suspected-plots-attack-israelis-cyprus-newspaper-2023-12-10/

The breakaway Turkish-Cypriot state in northern Cyprus is recognized only by Turkey, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praising Hamas as freedom fighters after they tortured children and burned them alive.

Erdogan added that it was the Israelis who were terrorists and to blame for the conflict by keeping Palestinians confined to the Gaza Strip and limiting their rights, which he said fueled what Hamas did, applauding them.

RELATED

Economy
Construction of a Cable to Connect the Power Grids of Greece and Cyprus is Set to Start Next Year

NICOSIA — Construction of a 1.

Politics
Turkish-Cypriot Leader Tells EU Split Island Will Never be Reunified
Politics
Cyprus Hopes Warming Greece-Turkey Relations Will Spill Over There

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

From Urchin Crushing to Lab-Grown Kelp, Efforts to Save California’s Kelp Forests Show Promise

CASPAR BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A welding hammer strapped to her wrist, Joy Hollenback slipped on blue fins and swam into the churning, chilly Pacific surf one fall morning to do her part to save Northern California's vanishing kelp forests.

NEW YORK - Embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams - a former police officer in his first term - has found himself between a rock and Turkish Taffy with an investigation into his campaign fundraising and ties to Turkish influences.

ATHENS - Greece is grappling with a dilemma over its biggest revenue engine, tourism: keep people coming year-round to bring in the euros but how to deal with so many overwhelming the infrastructure on popular islands.

NICOSIA - Police on Cyprus said they arrested two people for “national security” reasons after media reports that two Iranians were suspected of planning attacks on Israelis who fled to the island during Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

ATHENS - A sudden revival in world interest in the stolen Parthenon Marbles housed in the British Museum for more than 200 years has now seen the Hellenic Caucus in the US Congress join in the battle.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.