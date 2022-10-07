Cypriot Minister Nouris Attends Open Discussion on Cyprus Issues

Events

ASTORIA – The Federation of Cypriot-American Organizations (FCAO) in collaboration with PSEKA hosted a dinner at Dionysos tavern on September 30, with special guest Nikos Nouris, the Minister of Interior of the Republic of Cyprus.

The president FCAO, Kyriacos Papastylianou, welcomed the minister, thanking him for his presence. During the dinner, Nouris participated in an open discussion on issues related to expatriation, immigration, and Turkey.

Philip Christopher, president of PSEKA, emphasized the importance of supporting the Greek diaspora.

“For 48 years, we have been serving and fighting for Cyprus. As you all know, there is a great risk of war between Greece and Turkey. Many say that Erdogan is moving in such a way because the elections are approaching, and he wants to bring people’s attention to this issue.”

The Minister of Interior of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Nouris, said that the diaspora in America, the United Kingdom, as well as Australia is a great support for Cyprus in every effort and struggle. Turkey, unfortunately, is evolving into a greater threat, even bigger than our national problem that we are still facing today, and I am referring to the migration issue.”

He added, “in the last two years, Cyprus has been subject to a hybrid threat from Turkey, which currently poses three serious risks. The first is demographic alteration, the second are the security issues, and the third is a huge financial burden, which, despite the support of the European Union, still risks blowing up the state budgets.

Nouris concluded saying, “today, Cyprus has reached the highest percentage, 6%, of asylum seekers in the Republic of Cyprus. We have almost surpassed 60,000. These people have not entered Cyprus because they are refugees, nor because they are in danger, but because Turkey is constantly instrumentalizing the migration.”