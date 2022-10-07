x

October 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Events

Cypriot Minister Nouris Attends Open Discussion on Cyprus Issues

October 7, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
nouris
Nikos Nouris, Minister of Interior of the Republic of Cyprus. (Photo by Stephanie Makri)

ASTORIA – The Federation of Cypriot-American Organizations (FCAO) in collaboration with PSEKA hosted a dinner at Dionysos tavern on September 30, with special guest Nikos Nouris, the Minister of Interior of the Republic of Cyprus.

The president FCAO, Kyriacos Papastylianou, welcomed the minister, thanking him for his presence. During the dinner, Nouris participated in an open discussion on issues related to expatriation, immigration, and Turkey.

Philip Christopher, president of PSEKA, emphasized the importance of supporting the Greek diaspora.

Attendees at Dionysos tavern. (Photo by Stephanie Makri)

“For 48 years, we have been serving and fighting for Cyprus. As you all know, there is a great risk of war between Greece and Turkey. Many say that Erdogan is moving in such a way because the elections are approaching, and he wants to bring people’s attention to this issue.”

The Minister of Interior of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Nouris, said that the diaspora in America, the United Kingdom, as well as Australia is a great support for Cyprus in every effort and struggle. Turkey, unfortunately, is evolving into a greater threat, even bigger than our national problem that we are still facing today, and I am referring to the migration issue.”

Speech by the President of the Federation of Cypriot-American Organizations, Kyriacos Papastylianou. (Photo by Stephanie Makri)

He added, “in the last two years, Cyprus has been subject to a hybrid threat from Turkey, which currently poses three serious risks. The first is demographic alteration, the second are the security issues, and the third is a huge financial burden, which, despite the support of the European Union, still risks blowing up the state budgets.

President of PSEKA, Philip Christopher and President of the Federation of Cypriot-American Organizations, Kyriakos Papastylianou. (Photo by Stephanie Makri)

Nouris concluded saying, “today, Cyprus has reached the highest percentage, 6%, of asylum seekers in the Republic of Cyprus. We have almost surpassed 60,000. These people have not entered Cyprus because they are refugees, nor because they are in danger, but because Turkey is constantly instrumentalizing the migration.”

RELATED

Church
Patriarch Theodoros of Alexandria Speaks to TNH

BOSTON – His Beatitude Pope and Patriarch Theodoros of Alexandria and All Africa in an interview with The National Herald spoke from his heart about the Greek-American Community – and ‘the little boy Theodoros’ from the island Crete whom the will of God made Pope and Patriarch at the Patriarchate that is second in rank in the Orthodox Church.

Politics
M. Tannousis, a Son of Greek-Cypriot Immigrants, Next Chairman of SIGOP
Politics
Malliotakis Joins 9/11 Widows & Children to Celebrate Passage of Bill

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Two Boats Carrying Refugees Sink Off Greek Islands, 17 Dead

MYTILENE - Villagers on the Greek island of Kythira rushed to help pull refugees and migrants to safety after a sailboat struck rocks and sank, saving 80 but at least 15 are missing.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings