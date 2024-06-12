Cypriot Foreign Minister Touts Strong Cyprus, Israel, U.S. Ties at AJC Global Forum

General News

WASHINGTON, DC – Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos addressed American Jewish Committee’s (AJC) Global Forum on June 10, highlighting the strong ties between Israel and Cyprus, including in tourism, economics, and joint military exercises.

AJC Global Forum 2024, the premier global Jewish advocacy conference, took place in Washington, DC, June 9-11.

Foreign Minister Kombos unequivocally condemned Hamas’ October 7 massacre and expressed his solidarity with Israel and the families of hostages held in Gaza. Lastly, he shared how the island country has been a key partner in helping Israelis— from all over the world— get back to Israel after October 7.

Kombos said: “I’m thankful and honored to have been invited to address the AJC Global Forum. From the outset, I would like to congratulate the leadership, as well as the members of AJC for the extremely valuable work you have been doing.”

“You are an effective advocate for human and civil rights, a committed fighter against racism, a dedicated guardian of religious tolerance, and determined and vigilant polemic of antisemitism,” he continued. “At the same time, your work over the years has political impact. Through that, AJC influences geopolitical thinking and helps morph the diplomatic praxis. It is within this context, that one places the constantly deepening ties between Cyprus and the American Jewish community.”

Kombos also spoke about Cyprus’ post-October 7 efforts: “We have developed the Maritime Corridor initiative. And this, because you could foresee the escalating humanitarian needs, the closing of the crossings, the start of a long military campaign. We could also understand that the wave of international support for Israel would gradually subside. The political pressure would mount against Israel and the humanitarian situation will become dire. All these are interrelated.”

“Therefore, we decided to attempt a ‘Back to the Future,’” he said. “What I mean: Cyprus has been connected through maritime navigation with the region for thousands of years. So, this could be the sea path that could take aid into Gaza through using vessels and that essentially had one integral precondition: the cooperation with Israel.”

Kombos also noted the grim anniversary of the illegal invasion of Cyprus: “Forty days from today is the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion in Cyprus. It is imperative that Cyprus remains a free, sovereign, independent state. One that works with, and not against, the international community. A state that facilitates and does not obstruct.”

“We are grateful to AJC’s advocacy working with HALC, for the principled stance it has adopted toward the Cyprus question,” he said.

“I believe that Cyprus has proven its value for the region, for Israel, for the United States,” Kombos observed, noting the excellent relations between the countries. “We can do more. We want to do more. And for that we need your active involvement. Not just for Cyprus’s benefit, but for our common benefit. And I will just give you an example. Every year, the United States lifts its arms embargo against Cyprus and this is for a duration of 12 months. This doesn’t allow us to plan ahead as regards [to] our military needs. As we speak, a bipartisan bill has been introduced in the House to prolong the period from one to five years. I call on you to lend your support so that this effort comes to fruition.”

“We have made giant steps forward together. With AJC’s support, we can do more. We are aiming for more and this can be our shared vision. Thank you very much,” Kombos concluded.

Video of the entire speech is available on YouTube: https://shorturl.at/1QuJV.