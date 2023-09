Society

NICOSIA – Dairy farmers on Cyprus said they will take to the streets outside the President’s office if the government doesn’t shield the island’s most valued commodity – the unmeltable Halloumi cheese – and penalize those producing it unlawfully.

The product makes up some 20 percent of all the exports from the Greek-Cypriot side that’s a member of the European Union that gave the cheese a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) branding.

Sotiris Kadis, the President of the Sheep and Goat Farmers’ Association, said that a deal reached this summer hasn’t been met by the Agriculture Ministry and other parties that signed it.

He said inspections aren’t being carried out to insure the cheese is being made to standards to qualify for the PDO designation nor sanctions for those who don’t meet the regulations.