Cypriot Companies Affected by US, UK Sanctions Running for Cover

Society

NICOSIA – Businesses in Cyprus tied to sanctions against Russian oligarchs by the United States and United Kingdom are making changes to try to avoid penalties that saw assets frozen.

The news site Philenews said that a government agency which oversees firms has been inundated with requests to rearrange the firms that the US and UK saw as aiding the rich Russians in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

But the report said the requests were being set aside as President Nikos Christodoulides, who was elected just in February, wants to stick to the sanctions and show the island isn’t dealing with shadowy accounts.

Cyprus has long been a favorite place for wealthy Russians to put their money in banks and the island has a big Russian community, including so many businesses that there are signs in Russian.

“Their aim is to make changes to the company structure so that they can be decoupled from individuals and legal entities that are currently under restrictions,” Philenews reported about some affected companies.

That comes amid other media reports that Russian businesses are moving to the Turkish-Cypriot occupied northern part of the island seized in unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions, isolated in the world without recognition.

Some Cypriot lawmakers voiced concern about the movement, an Independent Member of Parliament, Kostis Efstathiou saying that “Russian businessmen are relocating their headquarters both to the occupied areas as well as Arab countries.”

That comes in the wake of Cypriot banks also shutting down some 4,000 accounts of Russians after the new government scrambled to deal with the sanctions and squeeze from the US and UK.