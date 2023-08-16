x

August 16, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 88ºF

Politics

Cypriot Archbishop Wants New Direction for Failed Reunification Efforts

August 16, 2023
By The National Herald
Cyprus Church New Archbishop
FILE - The new elected Cyprus' Orthodox Archbishop Georgios attends a Service at Saint Ioannis church at archbishopric in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

NICOSIA – With all attempts to reunify Cyprus having failed since 1974 Turkish invasions that seized and occupied the northern third of the island, Archbishop of Cyprus Georgios said a different strategy is needed but didn’t say what it should be.

But after a church service in Prodromos he said that – with the help of the Virgin Mary – that people should realize the goal is freedom and not just to “have a good time,” The Cyprus Mail reported.

He also warned that the country will be ‘Turkishised’ if we continue to “beg for negotiations and making concessions so that negotiations can begin,” although a stalemate is in place.

The last round of reunification talks collapsed in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when the then-leader of the Turkish-Cypriot side Mustafa Akinci and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a 35,000-strong Turkish army on the occupied side would never leave and they wanted the right of further military intervention.

Akinci was replaced in October 2020 by hardliner Ersin Tatar who said he would follow Erdogan’s stance and demanded the United Nations and world recognize the occupied side that no other country does apart from Turkey.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, who took power in February, said he still hopes to convince Tatar to set aside demands for two states and permanent partition and for the European Union to get involved, which Tatar rejected.

RELATED

Politics
Turkey Deploys a Drilling Rig Again in the Mediterranean

NICOSIA – In a new sudden move in the Eastern Mediterranean, the deployment of the floating drilling rig Abdülhamid Han, which is the latest addition to the exploration fleet of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), is proceeding.

Society
Cyprus Rescues 60 Refugees from Vessel in Distress off Island’s Coast
Society
Pandemic Forgotten, Cyprus Sees Tourist Arrivals Jump 32% So Far

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.