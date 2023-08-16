Cypriot Archbishop Wants New Direction for Failed Reunification Efforts

Politics

NICOSIA – With all attempts to reunify Cyprus having failed since 1974 Turkish invasions that seized and occupied the northern third of the island, Archbishop of Cyprus Georgios said a different strategy is needed but didn’t say what it should be.

But after a church service in Prodromos he said that – with the help of the Virgin Mary – that people should realize the goal is freedom and not just to “have a good time,” The Cyprus Mail reported.

He also warned that the country will be ‘Turkishised’ if we continue to “beg for negotiations and making concessions so that negotiations can begin,” although a stalemate is in place.

The last round of reunification talks collapsed in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when the then-leader of the Turkish-Cypriot side Mustafa Akinci and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a 35,000-strong Turkish army on the occupied side would never leave and they wanted the right of further military intervention.

Akinci was replaced in October 2020 by hardliner Ersin Tatar who said he would follow Erdogan’s stance and demanded the United Nations and world recognize the occupied side that no other country does apart from Turkey.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, who took power in February, said he still hopes to convince Tatar to set aside demands for two states and permanent partition and for the European Union to get involved, which Tatar rejected.