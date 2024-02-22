CYA Virtual Lecture Series Continues with Evolution of Greek Language, March 6

Culture

ATHENS – The College Year in Athens (CYA) Virtual Lecture Series continues on Wednesday, March 6, 12 PM ET / 7 PM Greece, with an enriching online lecture that promises to delve into the depths of Greek heritage and the evolution of the Greek language.

Professor Brian D. Joseph MAE, Distinguished University Professor of Linguistics and the Kenneth E. Naylor Professor of South Slavic Languages and Linguistics at the Ohio State University, is the guest speaker. Prof. Joseph is a leading authority in his field and a proud CYA alumnus from the 1971-72 year of the program. His insights promise to enlighten and inspire.

Joining him as Discussant is Emeritus Professor Dr. Mark Janse MAE, Honorary Research Professor in Ancient & Asia Minor Greek at Ghent University. Together, they will explore the historical development of the Greek language, emphasizing the theme of continuity across time.

The lecture, titled ‘Continuity and Change across the History of the Greek Language’, will focus on the grammatical element known as the augment, examining how it has persisted and evolved throughout the history of the language and in regional dialects. This lecture is particularly poignant as it addresses a key cultural question many Greeks confront, the matter of continuity with Ancient Greece. The presentation aims to shed light on the enduring legacy of the Greek language and its significance to Greece’s identity and culture.

Register and join in exploring the evolution of the Greek Language. Even if you cannot participate in the live event, registering will ensure you receive the recording, which will be sent within 1-2 days after the lecture: https://shorturl.at/yES29.

After Registration, you will receive a Zoom confirmation email to join the discussion. You may ask questions through the Chatbox or Q&A feature on Zoom.