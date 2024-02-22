x

February 23, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Culture

CYA Virtual Lecture Series Continues with Evolution of Greek Language, March 6

February 22, 2024
By The National Herald
CYA virtual lecture series on Greek Language
The College Year in Athens (CYA) Virtual Lecture Series continues on March 6. Photo: Courtesy of CYA

ATHENS – The College Year in Athens (CYA) Virtual Lecture Series continues on Wednesday, March 6, 12 PM ET / 7 PM Greece, with an enriching online lecture that promises to delve into the depths of Greek heritage and the evolution of the Greek language.

Professor Brian D. Joseph MAE, Distinguished University Professor of Linguistics and the Kenneth E. Naylor Professor of South Slavic Languages and Linguistics at the Ohio State University, is the guest speaker. Prof. Joseph is a leading authority in his field and a proud CYA alumnus from the 1971-72 year of the program. His insights promise to enlighten and inspire.

Joining him as Discussant is Emeritus Professor Dr. Mark Janse MAE, Honorary Research Professor in Ancient & Asia Minor Greek at Ghent University. Together, they will explore the historical development of the Greek language, emphasizing the theme of continuity across time.

The lecture, titled ‘Continuity and Change across the History of the Greek Language’, will focus on the grammatical element known as the augment, examining how it has persisted and evolved throughout the history of the language and in regional dialects. This lecture is particularly poignant as it addresses a key cultural question many Greeks confront, the matter of continuity with Ancient Greece. The presentation aims to shed light on the enduring legacy of the Greek language and its significance to Greece’s identity and culture.

Register and join in exploring the evolution of the Greek Language. Even if you cannot participate in the live event, registering will ensure you receive the recording, which will be sent within 1-2 days after the lecture: https://shorturl.at/yES29.

After Registration, you will receive a Zoom confirmation email to join the discussion. You may ask questions through the Chatbox or Q&A feature on Zoom.

RELATED

General News
Greek-American John Avlon, Ex-CNN Political Analyst, Running for Congress

NEW YORK – Greek-American John Avlon, a Democrat and former CNN political analyst, announced on February 21 that he is running for Congress in New York’s 1st Congressional District, the New York Times reported, noting that he is entering “a crowded congressional primary to try to flip a Republican-held swing seat on Long Island.

General News
SBU’s Moutsanidis Receives NSF Grant to Advance Coastal Climate Resilience
Associations
THI’s Global End-of-Year Appeal Raises $80K for Children’s Educational Support

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Jimmy Carter Becomes First Living Ex-President with Official White House Christmas Ornament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter has another distinction to his name.

JERUSALEM  — International efforts to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas appeared to gain new momentum Thursday as the White House said a visit by a senior envoy with Israeli leaders was “going well” and other mediators reported encouraging signs from the warring parties.

ATHENS - With improvement changes made by the leadership of the Ministry of Justice and after a two-day lengthy debate and intense confrontation between the government and the opposition, the draft bill for the new penal code was voted by a majority in the plenary session of the Hellenic Parliament.

LAS VEGAS  — Hydeia Broadbent, the HIV/AIDS activist who came to national prominence in the 1990s as a young child for her inspirational talks to reduce the stigma surrounding the virus she was born with, has died.

NEW YORK – Greek-American John Avlon, a Democrat and former CNN political analyst, announced on February 21 that he is running for Congress in New York’s 1st Congressional District, the New York Times reported, noting that he is entering “a crowded congressional primary to try to flip a Republican-held swing seat on Long Island.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.