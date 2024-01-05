x

Curved Luxury High-Rise Residences Will Anchor Hellenikon Development

January 5, 2024
By The National Herald
(Photo by ND Press Office/Dimitris Papamitsos via Eurokinissi)
Hellenikon (Photo by ND Press Office/Dimitris Papamitsos via Eurokinissi, file)

ATHENS – It will be called Little Athens but will tower 164 feet over the massive 8-billion euro ($8.73 billion) development of the abandoned Hellenikon international airport site on the Greek capital’s coast as an anchor.

It will feature 88 one-to-five bedroom luxury residences across five building cores in a curved shape, two at five floors, two at eight floors and one at 12 floors, designed by the Bjarke Ingels Group, said Building Design and Construction.

https://www.bdcnetwork.com/bjarke-ingels-curved-residential-high-rise-will-anchor-massive-urban-regeneration-project-greece

“The project’s curved concave façade, with off-white, glass-reinforced concrete, nods to the classic Greek column and to the natural landscape. The exterior juxtaposes flute patterns on the vertical areas with smooth finishes on the soffits and flooring, creating an interplay of textures,” the site said.

Greece’s Lamda Development, which built the Athens Mall, is behind the project to turn the 6.2 million square meters (1,532) acres site almost abutting the seaside – separated by a busy roadway – into a multi-use complex.

There will be 1,115 new luxury residences for those who can afford it, and it will nearly double the amount of green space in the Athens metro area with a central park breaking up buildings including commercial spaces.

The site was supposed to be only a park before Greece’s long-running economic and austerity crisis turned toward making it commercial, including a Hard Rock Casino that just broke ground, and a marina for yachts.

Besides residential units, the Ellinikon as it’s being called will encompass commercial, leisure, retail, dining, entertainment, education, and athletics spaces and partial public beach access although an idea to put the highway underground didn’t fully materialize, separating the project from the sea.

