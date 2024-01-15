x

January 15, 2024

Food

Currying Favor With Millennials: Indian Spices Find a New Target Audience

January 15, 2024
By Associated Press
Across the globe, generations of people love Indian food, and the love continues growing as more people are introduced to the cuisine. The Indian food and beverages market is poised for exponential growth, with market size projections soaring from $298.97 billion in 2022 to an impressive $622.67 billion by 2029.

A significant percentage of those sales are expected to be generated by millennial consumers born between 1980 and the early 2000s. This generation is known for its adventurous attitude towards global foods but still retains a respect for tradition and culture.

Tulsi Joshi, Senior Food & Drink Analyst, Mintel Reports India, observes, “Our research shows that nearly three in 10 (28%) younger millennials who currently buy unpackaged single spices intend to switch to packaged ones in the next 12 months. This future intent is observed more in masala mixes, with over a third (35%) of younger millennials who currently buy unpackaged masala mixes intending to switch to packaged ones in the next 12 months. This makes them a key segment and a low-lying fruit for market expansion that brands must prioritize.”

Millennials represent an opportunity for Indian spice producers to introduce innovative marsala and sauce blends that are catered to a generation that’s always on the go, is influenced by health-conscious decisions, but are also open to exploring how traditional foods and spices can be brought into the next era.

Millennials Shift From Staple To Discretionary Spending

One reason millennials have become a target audience for the Indian spice market is a noticeable shift in spending habits. Younger millennials may not have much in terms of discretionary spending, but older millennials are now in positions to earn and, in turn, spend more of their income.

Investing in more expensive spice blends and imported ingredients is no longer a luxury but more of an economic reward. The ability to prepare an authentic Indian dish with saffron or an expensive marsala blend has its own appeal.

More discretionary income means millennial shoppers can afford to stock their home pantries with a more inclusive collection of international spices and seasonings. Many Indian dishes are also vegetarian or at least plant-forward, which plays great for a lot of the health-conscious millennials who seek out spices and blends that would work for their meals.

Millennials Are Educated Consumers

Food culture thrives on word-of-mouth promotion, and millennials are uniquely positioned to spread that word through social media. A demographic comfortable with global networking is sure to share their experiences in real-time, and cultural trends such as food will be something millennials will learn about quickly.

Indian millennials have nostalgic memories of traditional foods and spices but are also open to fusion dishes and new spice combinations. They’re okay experimenting with the old to create something new for a new generation.

Millennials are also more likely to learn more while they are in university or are interested in taking culinary arts or business courses. That means there’s a whole new generation of restaurant owners and professional cooks specializing in Indian or Pakistani cuisine who will seek out a full complement of authentic Eastern spices, seasonings, and sauces. Younger diners with a taste for international foods and more discretionary income are known for generally supporting local restaurants with authentic cuisine.

Millennials Embrace Global Foodie Culture

Millennials view food as an experience to be enjoyed, not just a perfunctory meal, but may want their food to be on the healthier side, especially compared to earlier generations. Because of the influence of Hinduism on Indian culture, many popular dishes are vegetable-based, emphasizing the important properties of spices, including anti-oxidants. Even meat dishes in Indian cuisine contain an intentional balance of protein, vegetables, and grains. Healthier cooking techniques such as baking, grilling, and roasting are emphasized.

Either through the global trend of traveling the world while you’re young or because millennials are more open to trying food from cultures that aren’t their own, they don’t shy away from trying new dishes at restaurants. Traditional and fusion cuisines both attract and sustain a local customer base. This willingness to experiment with new foods and new flavor experiences continues to fuel a new foodie culture, with millennials at the helm.

Indian Spice Blends Fit a Busy Millennial Lifestyle

The market shift from single unpackaged Indian spices to packaged marsala blends, noted by food and beverage analyst Tulsi Joshi, also reflects a generational shift. Indian millennials under the age of 35 make up 65% to 70% of India’s current population, according to Sumit Saran, head of international food business at Indian conglomerate Future Group. A busier lifestyle for this demographic creates a greater demand for pre-packaged marsala blends, ready-to-eat entrees, and meals that are flavorful, but easy to make at home.

Traditional curry and marsala spice blends vary from region to region, and shopping excursions to local spice markets are being replaced by grocery store runs. The Indian spice market is responding by creating lines of curries, marsala, and sauces inspired by different regional traditions.

Busy millennials now have the ability to share their childhood food memories with their new families, and Western millennials can now share the experience through international food stores and online resources. A generation raised on technology is now in the best position to bring traditional Indian cuisine into the 21st Century.


Michael Pollick | Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

