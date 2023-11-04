x

November 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

SPORTS

Curry Makes Last-Second Layup to Give Warriors 141-139 Win over Thunder

November 4, 2023
By Associated Press
Stephen Curry, Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) prepares to shoot, scoring the winning basket in the final second, as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3), forward Chet Holmgren (7) and guard Luguentz Dort, back right, defend during an NBA in-season tournament basketball game Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder gave the NBA exactly what it wanted out of the inaugural In-Season Tournament — playoff-caliber intensity early in the season.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points, including the winning layup with 0.2 seconds left, to help the Warriors beat the Thunder 141-139 on Friday night.

Initially, Curry’s final shot was ruled no good because of offensive goaltending against Draymond Green. The call was overturned, and the Warriors held on. Green said the call was overturned because he touched the rim and not the ball. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault also said that was the explanation he was given.

Green said the NBA has created something good.

“You just saw two teams competing,” he said. “We talk about this In-Season Tournament, and —- it’s a playoff game. It was a fun game to play and intensity level is there. So job well done to the NBA, having his type of excitement in November. Because there be some dark days in November. But games like this? You can appreciate them.”

The crowd was loud throughout, especially when foul calls involved Green.

“You know, this crowd tends to go at me quite a bit, but we usually win, so it’s all right,” he said. “But this is a great crowd. Honestly, I love coming to play here. Crowd brings it every time. I don’t think I’ve ever been to a game here and the crowd wasn’t in it. They bring it every single night. And so it’s always a fun place to come and play.”

Dario Saric scored 20 points and Chris Paul had 13 assists and no turnovers for Golden State, which improved to 5-1.

The Warriors claimed their second straight last-second victory. On Wednesday, Klay Thompson scored with less than a second remaining to seal a win over Sacramento.

Lu Dort scored 29 points and made all six of his 3-point attempts, Chet Holmgren scored 24 on 7-for-9 shooting and Josh Giddey scored 14 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City’s leading scorer this season, sat out with a sprained left knee.

Golden State hit seven 3s in the first quarter to take a 38-33 lead. Saric scored 11 points as a reserve in the period.

Curry threw a no-look lob from beyond the 3-point line to Gary Payton II for a dunk that gave the Warriors a 50-44 lead. Golden State hit six 3-pointers in the second quarter to lead 69-67 at halftime. Thompson’s leaning 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have made it a five-point lead was called no good on the floor, and that ruling held up after review.

Dort scored 11 points in just over four minutes at the start of the third quarter to give the Thunder an 85-80 lead. The Warriors rallied, and the game was tied at 106 heading into the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Joe hit a 3-pointer and was fouled with 9:15 to go. He made the free throw to give the Thunder a 118-115 lead, and the game remained close the rest of the way.

Oklahoma City just missed out on a signature victory.

“For the most part, we gave ourselves every chance to win that game,” Giddey said. “Just needed to be little bit better down the stretch.”

UP NEXT

Warriors. Host Minnesota on Nov. 14 in next In-Season Tournament game. At Cleveland on Sunday in a regular game.

Thunder: At Sacramento on Nov. 10 in next In-Season Tournament game. Host Atlanta on Monday in a regular game.


By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

RELATED

SPORTS
Jokic Scores 33 points, Leads Nuggets to 125-114 Win over Mavericks

DENVER (AP) — The only thing brighter than Denver's new vibrant blue-and-yellow floor was the shooting performance of Nikola Jokic.

SPORTS
Trail Blazers Open the New In-Season Tournament with a 115-113 Win over the Grizzlies in Overtime
USA
James Harden Determined to Fit in on Clippers’ Loaded Roster after Messy Philadelphia Exit

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.