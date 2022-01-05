x

January 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 55ºF



Politics

Cuomo Accuser: Dropping Case Shows Why Victims Stay Silent

January 5, 2022
By Associated Press
Cuomo Sexual Harassment
FILE - In this image take from video made available by the Office of the Goveor of New York, Rita Glavin, attoey for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, speaks in Albany, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021, alongside a photo of Brittany Commisso, an executive assistant on Cuomo's staff. (Office of the Goveor of New York via AP, File)

ALBANY, NY — The woman who accused former New York Gov Andrew Cuomo of fondling her in the executive mansion said a prosecutor’s decision to drop the case shows why victims fear coming forward against powerful people.

Brittany Commisso, one of Cuomo’s executive assistants before he resigned, released a statement late Tuesday, hours after the district attorney in Albany announced the former governor would not face criminal prosecution over the allegation, saying he couldn’t prove the case.

“My disappointing experience of re-victimization with the failure to prosecute a serial sexual abuser, no matter what degree the crime committed, yet again sadly highlights the reason victims are afraid to come forward, especially against people in power,” Commisso said in a statement to the Times Union of Albany. “When will our voices uniformly be accepted? Where do we go to have our rights vindicated? Unfortunately, this is just another example of where our criminal justice system needs to do better.”

Albany County District Attorney David Soares asked a judge to dismiss a forcible touching charge against Cuomo. Soares said that while Commisso was cooperative and credible, prosecutors concluded that they couldn’t prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Cuomo has denied the allegation, and has had no comment on the development.

Commisso said: “To every victim out there silently suffering from sexual harassment at the hands of a powerful government official, wondering what will happen if you tell the truth, please don’t let what has happened to me deter you from speaking up.”

RELATED

Society
13 dead, Including 7 Children, in Philadephia House Fire

PHILADELPHIA — A large house fire in Philadelphia early Wednesday killed 13 people, including seven children, and sent two people to hospitals, fire officials said.

Society
Chicago Cancels Classes After Union Backs Remote Learning
VIDEO
Biden Urges Concern But Not Alarm in US as Omicron Rises

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

NEW YORK – Greek-American Spyros P Skouras, the motion picture pioneer and movie executive who changed the status quo of American cinema, could undoubtedly see his own life story become a film.

General News

WOODSIDE, NY – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, Assembly Members Brian Barnwell, Zohran Mamdani, and Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, Council Members Tiffany Cabán and Julie Won, and Woodside on the Move announced a series of new pop-up COVID-19 testing sites for the week of January 3 throughout western Queens.

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) on January 3 released the following statement and attached report cards recapping her first year in office representing New York's 11th Congressional District: "My office prides itself on providing outstanding constituent services for the residents of Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn.

Associations

United States

Video

Biden Urges Concern But Not Alarm in US as Omicron Rises

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden urged concern but not alarm as the United States set records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggled to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by the omicron variant.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings