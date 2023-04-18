x

April 18, 2023

Culture Ministry, Diazoma Sign Agreement to Promote Archaeological Sites along Major Highways

April 18, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Culture Minister Lina Mendoni (EUROKINISSI/Stelios Missinas, File)
Culture Minister Lina Mendoni (EUROKINISSI/Stelios Missinas, File)

ATHENS – The Ministry of Culture & Sports and the nonprofit association ‘Diazoma’ signed an agreement to link 30 key archaeological sites under a program called ‘Avenues of Nature and Culture’ that links to major highways in Greece, the ministry announced on Monday.

Under the program signed by Minister Lina Mendoni and Diazoma President Stavros Benos, the sites promoted lie along three basic road axes in Greece: Moreas, Olympia Odos, and Ionia Odos.

Moreas links Corinth with Kalamata through Tripoli, Olympia Odos links Athens and Patras, and Ionia Odos runs from north to south in western Greece, from the borders with Albania to Patra and Pyrgos. The national network is at various stages of construction at this time.

The program is budgeted at 30 million euros, will be included in the Recovery Fund, and completed in 2025, the ministry said. It will be implemented by the Infrastructure & Transport Ministry and will include a digital platform that will present and promote the natural and digital access of the sites included in the program. Data included will be local food production and nutrition, and local farmers will also have access to it.

The historical background will be provided by the ministry’s ‘Archaeological Registry’, which will interconnect with the platform and, through apps, with users. Diazoma will provide voluntarily its technical know-how in implementing the program, Mendoni said.

