December 17, 2022

Culture Ministry, Acropolis Museum Welcome Vatican’s Decision on Parthenon Fragments

December 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Vatican Parthenon Sculptures
The marble head of a young man, a tiny fragment from the 2,500-year-old sculptured decoration of the Parthenon Temple on the ancient Acropolis, is displayed during a presentation to the press at the new Acropolis Museum in Athens on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2008. The Vatican announced, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2008 that Pope Francis has decided to send back to Greece this and other two fragments of Parthenon Sculptures that the Vatican Museums have held for two centuries. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – The Greek Ministry of Culture & Sports and the director of the Acropolis Museum welcomed Pope Francis’ decision on Friday to return to Greece three frieze and metope fragments from the Parthenon.

The decision was announced by the Vatican, which said that the three fragments have been stored in the Vatican museums since the 19th century.

