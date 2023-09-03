x

Culture Minister Says Greece Has Plan to Get Parthenon Marbles Back

September 3, 2023
By The National Herald
The Parthenon Marbles, at the British Museum.
File - The Parthenon Marbles at the British Museum. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Marcos Houzouris)

ATHENS – The theft of 2,000 artifacts at the British Museum showed the stolen Parthenon Marbles housed there aren’t safe and Greece has a plan to get them back one day, said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

She didn’t reveal what that was as the New Democracy government has said it won’t legally press for their return and with the museum’s Chairman George Osborne, offering only a loan and Greece required to send other treasures as hostage before returning the marbles.

Mendoni said the marbles are stolen in rejecting the museum’s claims they were legally obtained from Lord Elgin, the Scottish diplomat who ripped them off the Parthenon 200 years earlier.

He said he had permission from the ruling Ottoman Empire, which didn’t own them, and later sold them to the British Museum when he got into financial difficulty, officials claiming that’s proof of ownership.

Mendoni said revelation of the theft of artifacts, which led to the resignation of a curator but no one arrested, “strengthens our arguments,” the marbles should be returned although the museum said they never will.

“Under no circumstances can we accept that (the British Museum) takes care and guards not only the Greek collections and the sculptures but the entire collections,” she said.

“There is theft from within… and it has shattered the last argument of the British Museum,” she said, noting that “those in charge of the museum are not taking care to protect the collections, nor are they taking proper security and conservation measures. The alleged protection provided has always been inadequate, incomplete and problematic with regard to Phidias’ masterpieces.”

