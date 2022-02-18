Cultural Tourism Blossoms with Discover Greek Culture

Tourism

ATHENS – Discover Greek Culture (DGC) provides travelers with immersive, cultural tourism experiences in Greece. Founded in 2013 by trained archaeologist Sophia Antoniadou and cultural expert Alexandra Tiligada, DGC offers a variety of tours in Athens, Delphi, Peloponnese, and the Cyclades, as well as tailor-made bespoke experiences anywhere in Greece.

DGC was formed from the belief that although Greece possesses unrivalled archaeological, historical, artistic and gastronomical treasures, the country has lagged behind others in promoting its richness in these fields in a way that speaks to contemporary travelers.

The overarching principle of DGC is to enable visitors to experience Greek culture as a Greek would. Drawing on their extensive networks and know-how in cultural management, Antoniadou and Tiligada match guests on their tours through their exclusive subject matter expertise and experiences – typically inaccessible to tourists – in order to provide visitors with in-depth knowledge about and exposure to Greek culture – complemented by a seamless online booking process.

Guests on DGC’s ‘Classical Athens, Classically Greek’ Tour, for example, will have the chance to experience true Greek filoxenia – hospitality as they sip coffee and view the Acropolis from the roof of a private mansion in Plaka. Similarly, visitors on Greece’s ‘Modern Muses’ Tour will learn about Athens’ thriving art scene and the neighborhoods of the city in what is a unique combination of modern art and urban exploration. Lucky guests on the ‘Heritage Dinner’ tour have the opportunity to discover the vast cultural heritage of Athens and experience world famous Greek hospitality with a personalized private dinner at a historical Athenian townhouse on one of Europe’s oldest streets with ancient ruins beneath their feet.

Family friendly and children-oriented tours give young guests the opportunity to partake in an interactive tour narration, play games, and exercise their creativity.

A full list of DGC’s creative offerings can be found at: http://www.discovergreekculture.com/tours.

This combination of access, expertise, and enchantment characterizes all of DGC’s tours and is intended to captivate the mind and engage the interest of today’s travelers who are looking for authentic, off-the-beaten-path excursions. The company also offers tailor-made tour capabilities which allow guests to create truly personalized itineraries, as well as a range of one-off, bespoke experiences, such as a private dinner atop ancient ruins in a Plaka mansion.

DGC has also come to special arrangement with museums to offer travelers an exclusive hands-on session enjoying objects that are not normally on public display, inaugurating a new era in the Greek cultural tourism industry.

In addition to all its leisure offerings, DGC takes pride in organizing a variety of corporate events and tailor-made activities for different companies and organizations.

Pairing each tour with relevant cultural experts also allows DGC to support the communities which keep Greek culture so vibrant, while also extending typical Greek tourism beyond its traditional seasons and locations. Antoniadou and Tiligada see this business model as a way to begin a virtuous cycle between the country’s tourism revenue, international awareness, and cultural interaction.

Leading cultural organizations in Greece have been quick to support this new approach for cultural tourism expansion, while many leading corporations and hotels have enlisted DGC to design and provide immersive local experiences for their employees and VIPs.

As Greece gears up for a bumper tourism season, the two entrepreneurs believe that 2022 might just be the breakthrough year that pushes cultural tourism into the mainstream. And with new products planned in the Peloponnese (unique experiences combining Classical, Byzantine, and Medieval civilization with culinary experiences), the Cyclades (tours and activities on the islands of Antiparos, Tinos, and Santorini), as well as a sailing experience in the Argolid Peninsula and Saronic Gulf offering a combination of fun and culture, Discover Greek Culture intends to be at the helm of that transformation.

More information is available via email: contact@discovergreekculture.com and online: www.discovergreekculture.com.