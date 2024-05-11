Cultural Legacy and Soft Power: Hellenism’s Leaders Must Weigh Their Responsibilities

Columnists

There are moments when one observes the ignorance of leaders in a position to leverage Hellenism’s spiritual and cultural legacy – our national treasure – and realizes how little importance they give to the issue of ‘soft power’. There are various reasons for this, ranging from lack of knowledge to ideological ankylosis and personal interest. In the end, however, it all relates to abounding unprofessionalism – one of the greatest shortcomings in modern Greek society (both in Greece and the Diaspora).

There are a myriad of examples representing the mishandling of our cultural capital, but the focus of this article will be limited to the fundamental misunderstanding of the role of the Church. Sadly, regardless of personal beliefs, today’s political leadership in Greece doesn’t seem to grasp the role of the Orthodox Christian faith in shaping the perspective and unique outlook of the Greek people. When non-Orthodox Christians understand this better than our own leaders, there is cause for concern.

Many people objected when Samuel Huntington first published his seminal article ‘The Clash of Civilizations’, in which he did not classify Greece as purely Western due to the predominance of the Orthodox faith; however, Huntington took into account historical events and interpretations dating back centuries – which nonetheless continue to play out until the present day – which our politicians conveniently overlook.

That is why Greek politicians and self-styled media personalities ought to brush up on their cultural competency, or at least find capable advisers. Last month, the leader of the Greek main opposition visited the U.S., during which he interacted with Greek-American community leaders. In a meeting with the Archbishop, he thought it wise to share a story from his baptism, which was conducted by the recently canonized Saint Iakovos of Evia, during which the sign of the cross purportedly formed in the font from the oil that was poured inside the baptismal font, and was attributed as a sign that Mr. Kasselakis would either become a priest or someone very important.

Aside from later being accused of ‘lifting’ this story from the biography of literary great Alexandros Papadiamantis, it would be worthwhile for Mr. Kasselakis to ask himself if the saintly celebrant of his baptism would agree with his current positions regarding the separation of Church and State… Ironically, this same separation of Church and State was apparently championed by the Archbishop of America, who met with the leader of the Greek Communist Party later that same month. However, despite the ease with which an initial observation can be made, a more in-depth comparison between the Church of Greece and the Archdiocese of America (or any other eparchy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate) is much more complicated. For example, the synodical system seems to work much more democratically in Greece, where metropolitans cannot be summarily dismissed or replaced, as is sometimes the habit of the Phanar (something that should concern the Mother Church, where the synodical system has traditionally been defended).

Furthermore, a quick review of tweets by Mr. Kasselakis during his U.S. trip reveal an apparent misunderstanding of the role of Church leadership, as was the case when he characterized the Archbishop of America “enlightened” and “progressive” by citing his questionable participation in a BLM rally back in 2020… Should a failed PR stunt with a controversial political organization really be Mr. Kasselakis’ criterion in evaluating the success of the spiritual leader of the Greek-American Community’s ministry? In the event he didn’t want to limit himself to the strictly religious component, one would have expected Mr. Kasselakis to have instead commented on the role of the Church and its leadership in supporting Greek education or maintaining unity within the Community.

Sadly, things are not better on the other end of the political spectrum. The ruling New Democracy party has alienated many hierarchs and members of the Church with its full-fledged espousal of the woke agenda, but some parties to the right of the government are trying to capitalize on this by attempting to politicize the Church – failing to understand that although the Church can offer social commentary and advise its flock, it is not meant to involve itself in partisan politics.

Instead, our leaders should take a lesson from Papadiamantis, who noted the need for “i.e., the systematic overlooking of religion on behalf of politicians, scientists, intellectuals, journalists, and others to stop. The so-called upper class must fall in line with the national customs if it wants to take root here. It must defend our paternal inheritance, not persecute it. It must espouse and embrace the national traditions… It is the utmost lack of national ‘philotimo’ to have heirlooms and not take steps to preserve them. Let those who have the greatest responsibility weigh it very carefully.”

Follow me on X @CTripoulas