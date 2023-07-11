Cuban Trans Woman Found Dead in Athens, Multiple Stab Wounds

Society

ATHENS – A trans woman from Cuba, named Anna Ivankova was found dead in her apartment in the Greek capital, the body showing signs of multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

Police gave her age as 46 but the site The Pink News said she was 31 and that police were called after the landlady came to collect the rent but apparently got no answer, alerting authorities.

https://www.thepinknews.com/2023/07/11/trans-woman-murdered-greece-anna-ivankova/

Officers from the Attica Security Directorate said a preliminary investigation took place at the scene and officers are continuing to determine the exact cause of her death and that there were no suspects yet.

Ivankova, who was born in Cuba, reportedly moved to Greece in 2019 after battling against violence and discrimination due to her gender identity, the news site added.

After moving to Athens, she began working at the LGBTQ+ club Koukles where she performed drag shows and became popular with the local queer community.

Anna Apergi, President of the Greek not-for-profit Transgender Support Association, wrote in a Facebook statement that Ivankova had been “brutally murdered,” and that news outlets gave the wrong gender in several articles.

She also claimed that was because the police had provided the wrong information about the gender and complained there was “no respect” for the victim even after her death, the report added.