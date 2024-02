Travel

THESSALONIKI – The cruise season for the city of Thessaloniki opened earlier this year with the arrival of Celebrity Infinity on February. The same cruise ship docked again at the port of Thessaloniki on Tuesday, at 10:00, and it will remain in Thessaloniki for 28 hours before departing at 14:00 on Tuesday for Kuşadası, Turkiye.

The cruise sector shows strong growth the current year although foreign shipping companies have been forced to change their routes due to the geopolitical developments.

However, despite the changes, the port of Thessaloniki, so far, has not been affected and 2024 may become a year-landmark in the cruise history for Thessaloniki.