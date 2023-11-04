Crowning Glory

Guest Viewpoints

As if education hasn’t been cannibalized enough in Texas, the city of Mont Belvieu has gone after a young man because of his hair. School began on August 16th at Barbers Hill High School, and Darryl George has been in suspension rather than a classroom since August 31st because officials believe he is violating school policy with his preferred hairstyle.

According to the student handbook, “Barbers Hill Independent School District prohibits male students from having hair extending below the eyebrows, ear lobes or top of a T-shirt collar. Additionally, hair on all students must be clean, well-groomed, geometrical, and not an unnatural color or variation.”

Darryl’s hairstyle does none of these things, unless, of course, school officials believe that his hairstyle is an “unnatural variation,” whatever that means.

What it means in Mont Belvieu is that school officials are enforcing a dress code that was outlawed on May 27th with the passage of the CROWN Act, which took effect Sept. 1st. The law, an acronym for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” is intended to “prohibit race-based hair discrimination and bars employers and schools from penalizing people because of hair texture or protective hairstyles, including Afros, braids, dreadlocks, twists, or Bantu knots, that are commonly or historically associated with race.”

Not only do they object to his hairstyle, school officials maintain that if Darryl were to loosen his hair and let it hang to its full length, it would extend past his earlobes and collar. The salient word here is “if.” How can he be penalized for something he may do? Consider the implications of such a policy. Darryl is being judged ‘a priori’. We will put you in jail because you may kill someone, steal something, drive drunk, beat your wife, wear your hair in an “unnatural variation.”

In September, Darryl and his mother, Darresha George, filed a federal lawsuit in Texas Southern District Court, arguing that his suspension violates the state’s CROWN Act. They have also sued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton for allegedly failing to enforce the law.

Ironically – or, perhaps, not so much – the CROWN Act originated at Barbers Hill High School (gotta love that name!).

In 2020, DeAndre Arnold faced in-school suspension and was told he couldn’t walk in his graduation because his locks were too long and he didn’t follow the district’s “hair code policy.” Arnold, who has Trinidadian roots, stood up against the school district, saying his hair was a major part of his religion, identity, and cultural heritage. The district voted not to change the policy. A month later, a judge ruled that the school district’s hair policy was discriminatory. DeAndre ended up leaving Barbers Hill and graduating from another school. His cousin, Kaden Bradford, was a sophomore when he was also suspended because of his hair. He, too, enrolled in a different school.

HB 567 was filed on November 14, 2022 and signed into law as the CROWN Act on May 27, 2023. DeAndre’s reaction? “After all this time to get what we’ve been fighting for, this made everything worth it because I know now they can never do anything like this to anybody else in the state of Texas.”

Except they have. To Darryl George. At Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, of all places. After being unfairly deprived of an equal education since August because of his hair, Darryl was transferred to a “disciplinary alternative education program” on October 11th. The notice, addressed to Darryl’s mother and signed by Principal Lance Murphy, cites violations of “multiple infractions of campus and classroom rules” including:

Disruption of the in-school suspension classroom;

Failure to comply with directives from staff/administration;

Violation of tardy policy; and

Violation of the dress and grooming policy.

“As the School Principal, I have determined that your child has engaged in chronic or repeated disciplinary infractions that violate the District’s previously communicated standards of student conduct,” Murphy said in the notice obtained by NPR.

All of the alleged infractions, excluding the tardiness, are apparently connected to his natural hairstyle. Wearing his hair in locs, which are intertwined with strands from his grandfather and father, is his “expression of cultural [and familial] pride.” To school officials, it is disruptive.

The notice states that Darryl will be allowed to return to class on Nov. 30. Surely school authorities know he will not have cut his hair by then.

And what would he be returning for anyway – have they considered how unsettling the semester has been for Darryl?

Final exams are December 20th-21st. What has he learned during his in-house suspension and time in a disciplinary alternative school? Probably some lessons he could have done without and others he should not have to learn in America in 2023.